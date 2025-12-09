Hit reset: Your smart guide to exercising after a long break
Shrenik Avlani 5 min read 09 Dec 2025, 03:30 pm IST
Summary
If your first week back at the gym after festivities feels punishing, you’re not alone. Trainers break down what’s going on in your body and the best strategies for easing into movement
It is that time of the year when most people whose exercise and training routine was interrupted around Diwali have likely given up on returning to the gym right away. It's December after all, a month packed with year-end celebrations.
