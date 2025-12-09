Hit reset: Your smart guide to exercising after a long break

Another reason people often have trouble restarting training after a break is not because they lose their fitness and strength immediately, or because they fear the inevitable pain and soreness. Those who tend to stop easily are those who haven’t built a solid habit yet, argues Indira. “Training still feels like a task to them. It is not a part of their lifestyle. So, when they miss a few sessions, it becomes much easier to slip out of routine. That one choice makes the next one [to skip training] easier. Soon, your mind gets used to not training and starts enjoying the comfort… no effort, no soreness, no push. That ‘easy feeling’ becomes its own dopamine," she says.