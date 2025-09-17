Why you shouldn’t rely entirely on your smart watch to read your health

At the turn of this century wearables became available to almost everyone with the 2003 launch of Garmin’s first GPS-based running watch, Forerunner 201. Other trackers from Jawbone to FitBit followed but what truly elevated smart wearables from novelty to need was the Apple Watch, which was launched in 2015 and released its latest version last week. Thanks to smart watches and other wearable devices, we can track everything from steps to sleep, heart rate, blood glucose levels and oxygen levels to stress, menstrual cycles, mindfulness hours and breathing.

“We are in the midst of a sensor-driven smart watch revolution. With the development of new technology, more features are offered by smart watch vendors and newer metrics are being made available," says Dr Venkat D Nagarajan, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist as well as lead for heart rhythm and cardiac device services at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. However, you shouldn’t believe everything your smart watch shows you because a lot of its data is error-ridden. As per a study by researchers at Leiden University in the Netherlands, published in the Journal of Psychopathology and Clinical Science in July, smart watches trip up frequently when it comes to measuring stress and energy levels.

As per the study, there was almost no relationship between the stress levels flashed by the smartwatch and the stress levels that participants said they experienced. The study comprised 781 students wearing the Garmin VivoSmart 4 smart watch for three months and required all of them to self-report on the three metrics the researchers were tracking—stress, tiredness, and sleep. While the smart watch tracking and self-reporting for sleep showed good accuracy, the data for fatigue (displayed as Body Battery on Garmin) showed weak association and that for stress was entirely wrong.

“For a majority of individuals in our sample, we found that the self-reported and physiological measures of stress show very weak to no associations. These results raise several questions about differences between data sources and potential measurement issues," write the researchers. This study is significant in light of the fact that 43% of users of wearable devices prioritise mental health features such as stress detection and guided breathing over traditional fitness metrics, according to a Deloitte report from last year.

The Garmin app regularly sends me a “stress" alarm when I am playing a sport or rushing around doing chores. Sometimes, I also find the sleep tracking on multiple trackers inaccurate. The most accurate metric that these watches track is the distance people walk, run, cycle and swim. The Apple Watch, on the other hand, has a reliable heart rate sensor as demonstrated by the large-scale Apple Heart Study involving 400,000 participants, wherein smart watch data was used to identify participants with irregular heart rhythm who could then be subjected to further investigation, says Nagarajan. Yet, he warns that results of these studies cannot be generalised and that the sensitivity and specificity of smart watch-acquired metrics is between 60-95%.

“Smartwatches and rings provide estimates, not medical-grade data. Steps and heart rate at rest are usually fairly accurate. But sleep stages, calorie burn, stress levels and metrics like ‘body battery’ are based on algorithms and proxies, and can vary widely between devices," explains Dr Udgeath Dhir, senior director for cardio thoracic vascular surgery, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram. He adds that studies confirm that the data can be useful for spotting trends, but it shouldn’t replace medical evaluation. “For example, an irregular heart rate alert might prompt you to see a doctor, but the watch alone can’t diagnose a condition," says Dhir.

Despite wearables becoming the norm these days, experts agree that we do not need to track so many things about ourselves on a continuous basis to be healthy. “Good health doesn’t require constant tracking of every metric. The fundamentals—balanced nutrition, regular movement, quality sleep, stress management, and preventive check-ups—remain the foundation. Tracking steps, sleep or heart rate can help build awareness and accountability, but it’s easy to get caught up in the numbers rather than focusing on how you actually feel," says Dhir.

Moreover, a majority of the people don’t know how to interpret and utilise the data they get from their devices. “In practice, many people don’t act meaningfully on the data. They may notice trends, like poor sleep or fewer steps, but often don’t change their habits unless they have a clear goal, a health condition, or professional guidance," adds Dhir. As he notes, tracking can be a helpful tool when used mindfully, but it’s not essential for good health. “The key is to use the data as gentle feedback—not as a strict judge—and to balance it with how your body feels and what your healthcare provider recommends," Dhir concludes.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

