Why you shouldn’t rely entirely on your smart watch to read your health
For those who religiously track health metrics like sleep and stress levels on smart watches, a new study holds warnings about faulty data collection
At the turn of this century wearables became available to almost everyone with the 2003 launch of Garmin’s first GPS-based running watch, Forerunner 201. Other trackers from Jawbone to FitBit followed but what truly elevated smart wearables from novelty to need was the Apple Watch, which was launched in 2015 and released its latest version last week. Thanks to smart watches and other wearable devices, we can track everything from steps to sleep, heart rate, blood glucose levels and oxygen levels to stress, menstrual cycles, mindfulness hours and breathing.