Why you shouldn’t rely entirely on your smart watch to read your health

The Garmin app regularly sends me a “stress" alarm when I am playing a sport or rushing around doing chores. Sometimes, I also find the sleep tracking on multiple trackers inaccurate. The most accurate metric that these watches track is the distance people walk, run, cycle and swim. The Apple Watch, on the other hand, has a reliable heart rate sensor as demonstrated by the large-scale Apple Heart Study involving 400,000 participants, wherein smart watch data was used to identify participants with irregular heart rhythm who could then be subjected to further investigation, says Nagarajan. Yet, he warns that results of these studies cannot be generalised and that the sensitivity and specificity of smart watch-acquired metrics is between 60-95%.