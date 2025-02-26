The smartphone is making your child angry. Here’s why

Has your sweet little kid suddenly started snapping at you when you ask for something to be done? It may be the result of your child using the smartphone too much or having too much screen time. The Youth Mind: Rising Aggression and Anger, a January 2025 report released by Sapien Labs, a US-based non-profit, states that increased use of smartphones is resulting in pre-teens and teens becoming more aggressive and angry. According to the report, which studied the mental health and wellbeing of 10,475 internet-enabled adolescents aged 13-17 across the US and India, “the younger the age at which someone gets their first smartphone, the poorer their mental health and wellbeing".