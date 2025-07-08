When an influencer is your therapist

Two weeks after her long-term relationship ended, 24-year-old Ananya, a Mumbai-based social media marketer, stumbled across an Instagram video titled “If they left, it was a trauma bond." The creator, a charismatic “healing coach" with no clinical qualifications, explained how emotionally unavailable partners get us “addicted" to their inconsistency. It resonated deeply. Ananya watched the Reel five times, shared it with friends, and signed up for a journaling course linked in the bio. In a matter of weeks, she had mapped her childhood wounds, diagnosed her attachment style, and labeled her ex as a narcissist. All of this without ever speaking to a licensed therapist.

“It made sense in a way nothing else had," Ananya says. “I felt seen. I finally had the language for what I’d gone through." In a different time, she might have spoken to a professional. But in 2025, when mental health content floods Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, Ananya had already found her answers. Or so she thought.

THE RISE OF THE THERAPIST-ADJACENT INFLUENCER

Mental health has moved out of the clinic and into our feeds. Hashtags like #healing, #traumabond, and #attachmentstyle rack up millions of views. Influencers, some trained, may use therapy language to package wisdom into visually soothing, easily digestible content. But this visibility comes with a cost.

“Post-covid, conversations around mental health exploded," says Divija Bhasin, New Delhi-based founder of The Friendly Couch, an organisation that provides therapy. “That showed creators there was a demand to fill. But unfortunately, many professionals hesitated to step into the content space, so unqualified influencers filled the void." According to Bhasin, the accessibility of therapy-speak makes it attractive to those with no background in psychology. “Everyone has mental health issues, so everyone feels entitled to give an opinion. But they oversimplify it. They’ll say things like ‘exercise cures depression’ which is not only untrue, it makes people feel worse when those tips don’t work."

Dr Meghna Singhal, a clinical psychologist with a PhD from NIMHANS, points to an emotional hunger that drives this consumption. We’re finally giving people an emotional vocabulary after decades of silence, she says. “But because it feels empowering, people confuse insight with intervention. Just because you relate to a Reel doesn’t mean you’ve had therapy." Divya Srivastava, a counselor and Founder of Silver Lining Wellness in Mumbai, isn’t surprised by the boom. “Therapy can still feel inaccessible or taboo, especially in India. So people turn to content as a substitute. It feels safe with an illusion of understanding without the vulnerability that healing demands." But this illusion is becoming its own hazard. Srivastava notes that therapy-speak is now weaponized in daily language. “You’ll hear people say ‘You need therapy’ as an insult. That’s the paradox— it’s more visible, but also more distorted."

One of the biggest issues is the algorithm itself. “Platforms reward what goes viral, not what’s clinically accurate," says Singhal. “If you post a Reel saying ‘If they trigger your anxiety, it’s a trauma bond,’ it’s going to perform better than a nuanced explanation of attachment theory. But it’s deeply misleading." And it’s not just a social issue but an ethical one.

Bhasin recalls clients who were harmed by so-called coaches. “I’ve seen people traumatized by fake therapy sessions. These creators offer ‘healing’ without training, and the fallout can be severe." Srivastava agrees. “When someone promises to heal trauma in three sessions or throws clinical terms around to sell unproven techniques, that’s a massive red flag. Healing isn’t aesthetic. It’s complex."

THE SELF-DIAGNOSIS SPIRAL

28-year-old Aditya was burnt out, unfocused, and doomscrolling when he saw a post: “If emails overwhelm you and you procrastinate on texts, it might be ADHD." He clicked like. Then he fell down the rabbit hole. “Within days, I was convinced I had ADHD," he says. “I started adjusting my work routines, bought supplements, and told people about it. Months later, I finally saw a therapist and found out I didn’t have ADHD. I was exhausted, not neurodivergent."

Singhal sees this often. “People come in feeling sure they’re narcissists, or they have anxious attachment, or ADHD because it showed up on their feed. Sometimes, they’re right. But more often, they’re just labelling pain. That label becomes their identity." The impulse isn’t malicious, she says. It’s human. “When you’re suffering, and a stranger online describes your feelings perfectly, it’s validating. But that’s not the same as a diagnosis." And without professional context, these self-diagnoses can be limiting, even harmful. “People start viewing every emotion through that lens. It can turn distress into a fixed identity."

CONTENT DOESN’T EQUAL THERAPY

Even licensed professionals walk a tightrope online. “It’s tempting to simplify," says Singhal, who creates content on both Instagram and LinkedIn. “Even I’ve seen my more nuanced, thoughtful posts flop while dramatic, clickbait content explodes. But responsible visibility matters more than reach."

She’s clear about the rules: no diagnosis in DMs, no sharing client stories, no pretending content equals therapy. “If you’re trained in trauma, you must show cultural sensitivity. Avoid fear-mongering. Don’t flatten people’s experiences for likes." Srivastava echoes this. “What works in therapy doesn’t always translate well online. Boundaries matter. If you’re a professional, be transparent about your qualifications." Bhasin puts it simply: “Mental health isn’t about aesthetics. It’s not about making pretty Reels. If you’re using therapy to brand yourself, you’re doing harm."

Just to be sure, there are credible voices online. Srivastava cites creators like @therapistmommy (Dr Meghna Singhal), @gynae_guru (Dr Tanushree Pandey Padgaonkar), and @Dr_ Cuterus (Dr Tanaya Narendra) as examples of accurate, compassionate content. But she warns that many others simply imitate the language of care, without the training to back it up.

“We need more discernment and less virality," she says. And more cultural context. “When someone says “cut off toxic people" they’re ignoring how relationships function in India," says Singhal. “You can’t just cut off your parents. Healing has to acknowledge those realities." What gets lost in social media therapy is this: complexity. As Singhal explains, “Mental health is not black and white. Two things can be true. But online, nuance is the first casualty."

So what can users do? The therapists all agree: “Social media can be a powerful entry point. But not the destination". “Check credentials," Bhasin urges. “A therapist should have at least a Master’s degree in Psychology. Don’t follow someone just because they sound relatable." Srivastava adds, “Stay curious. Ask who’s posting. Are they citing sources? Are they offering reflection or just giving you a label to hold on to?" Singhal advises users to slow down. “If a post makes you feel labelled or broken, pause. Real mental health work is quiet, layered, and deeply personal." The best content, she says, will never speak in absolutes. “A trained professional will say things like ‘It depends’ or ‘This might not apply to everyone.’ If you don’t hear that, scroll away."

For Ananya and Aditya, real healing began when they stepped offline. “I still follow some creators," Ananya says. “But now I know the difference. Content isn’t care. It’s just the start."

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

