When an influencer is your therapist

Dr Meghna Singhal, a clinical psychologist with a PhD from NIMHANS, points to an emotional hunger that drives this consumption. We’re finally giving people an emotional vocabulary after decades of silence, she says. “But because it feels empowering, people confuse insight with intervention. Just because you relate to a Reel doesn’t mean you’ve had therapy." Divya Srivastava, a counselor and Founder of Silver Lining Wellness in Mumbai, isn’t surprised by the boom. “Therapy can still feel inaccessible or taboo, especially in India. So people turn to content as a substitute. It feels safe with an illusion of understanding without the vulnerability that healing demands." But this illusion is becoming its own hazard. Srivastava notes that therapy-speak is now weaponized in daily language. “You’ll hear people say ‘You need therapy’ as an insult. That’s the paradox— it’s more visible, but also more distorted."