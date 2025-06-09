Watch Reels and Shorts for fun, not health advice. Here's why

In these times of constant connectivity, smart phones and doom scrolls, almost everything for almost everyone begins with social media. From what to wear to what to eat, how to exercise, train for endurance sports or Hyrox fitness race, or get mental health information and medical advice, name it and there are thousands of influencers and self-proclaimed experts out there with slickly produced slides and short videos that promise you all the answers. Consequently, a major problem that has come to light in recent times is the amount of misinformation that popular influencers pass off to their unsuspecting followers.

An investigation by The Guardian newspaper recently found that more than half of the top 100 mental health TikToks (which are usually reposted on Instagram as Reels and on YouTube as Shorts) contain misinformation and promote dubious advice, questionable supplements and quick-fix healing methods. A top influencer’s advice for dealing with anxiety, for instance, was eating an orange in the shower as it reduces anxiety. “We live in a world where social media, superstars and influencers rule. If you see your favourite star eat flax seed oil daily for better hair, the chances of you doing the same is very high," says Madhura Paroolkar Behki, head nutritionist and dietician at Cult Transform.

One reason why a lot of this misinformation is accepted at face value is because people are genuinely curious and want to know more about what is likely to benefit their health but do not have the time to go through multiple books or research papers that professionals read over multiple years to earn their certifications and degrees. So, when a smooth talking content creator with a big following presents bite-sized information accompanied with the words “according to studies/scientific research/psychologists," people tend to accept it as genuine information, forward it to their friends, and quote it in their day-to-day conversations. This is what worries experts.

“Personally speaking, when I hear something over social media, my instinct is to cross-verify the information with research papers and articles. I appreciate social media for having almost all kinds of information, however, vetting the information before following it is a high priority," says Chandni Haldurai, head of nutrition at Cult Fit. At Mint, any reference to a study in an article includes details of the study such as the title, where it was published along with an overview of it.

Since the majority of people are unlikely to verify the information they come across on social media, such dubious advice in the realm of medicine and mental health can have devastating consequences. For example, there are plenty of influencers who create content about living with diabetes and its management.

“Information regarding diabetes and its management, shared on social media by influencers usually comes from personal experiences or an effect seen in small groups of people. This information is not validated like they do in randomised controlled trials where researchers study the effects of dietary interventions in a systematic manner in a large number of people. Also, some diabetes management plans may not be suitable for a diabetic patient’s kidney or liver or cardiac conditions. Hence, information available through social media cannot be applied to all," warns Dr Archana Juneja, consultant endocrinologist at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. When it comes to medical and health advice, Juneja is clear that while information on social media can help increase awareness, it is highly recommended to consult your doctor before making any changes to your own diet and medications.

When it comes to exercise and fitness, one thing you need to bear in mind is if you see an influencer with a body that is too good to be true, it probably is. Online fitness influencer and businessman Brian Johnson, who goes by the moniker Liver Name, proved the adage right when he admitted using performance enhancing substances, including steroids, to achieve his Hulk-like physique. Every fitness instructor I have worked with has warned me against trying any of the supplements and diets that these influencers swear by. That said, social media can be a great source for finding new workouts, movements and events. That’s how I came across Hyrox more than a year before it debuted in India. That, perhaps, is the only way to leverage social media — as a source of discovery and entertainment; not medical advice or scientific evidence.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.