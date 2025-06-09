Watch Reels and Shorts for fun, not health advice. Here's why
Popular social media sites and influencers have been found to promote dubious health advice, questionable supplements and quick-fix healing solutions
In these times of constant connectivity, smart phones and doom scrolls, almost everything for almost everyone begins with social media. From what to wear to what to eat, how to exercise, train for endurance sports or Hyrox fitness race, or get mental health information and medical advice, name it and there are thousands of influencers and self-proclaimed experts out there with slickly produced slides and short videos that promise you all the answers. Consequently, a major problem that has come to light in recent times is the amount of misinformation that popular influencers pass off to their unsuspecting followers.