Watch Reels and Shorts for fun, not health advice. Here's why

When it comes to exercise and fitness, one thing you need to bear in mind is if you see an influencer with a body that is too good to be true, it probably is. Online fitness influencer and businessman Brian Johnson, who goes by the moniker Liver Name, proved the adage right when he admitted using performance enhancing substances, including steroids, to achieve his Hulk-like physique. Every fitness instructor I have worked with has warned me against trying any of the supplements and diets that these influencers swear by. That said, social media can be a great source for finding new workouts, movements and events. That’s how I came across Hyrox more than a year before it debuted in India. That, perhaps, is the only way to leverage social media — as a source of discovery and entertainment; not medical advice or scientific evidence.