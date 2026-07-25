How to manage eating disorders in the age of social media and weightloss drugs

So what do these experts see as the way forward? Chhabria advocates what she calls “media self-care.” “Limit your exposure to social media, curate your feeds, recognize harmful content, and don’t use medical drugs for cosmetic weight loss without proper medical supervision.” Shetty believes mental-health professionals must become more active participants in online conversations. “Social media platforms are akin to scientific journals for the common man,” he says. “Millions of people consume health information from these platforms and a lot of them treat it as gospel. Psychiatrists and psychologists should team up with health reporters to ensure accurate information reaches the public.”