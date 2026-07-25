How to manage eating disorders in the age of social media and weightloss drugs

"The progression of Anorexia Nervosa is that you start feeling very empowered that you can control something as biologically basic as hunger. You know, we have a few basic things that are just primal...going to the bathroom, feeling hungry and feeding ourselves, falling asleep when we’re exhausted...we don’t have control over those things—but the Anorexic does.”
"The progression of Anorexia Nervosa is that you start feeling very empowered that you can control something as biologically basic as hunger. You know, we have a few basic things that are just primal...going to the bathroom, feeling hungry and feeding ourselves, falling asleep when we’re exhausted...we don’t have control over those things—but the Anorexic does.”
This observation by Cynthia Gibb—the actor who portrayed singer and drummer Karen Carpenter in the 1989 television film The Karen Carpenter Story—gave me pause. I was watching the recently released documentary Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion, in which cast members reflect on the making of the film and Carpenter’s enduring legacy.
This observation by Cynthia Gibb—the actor who portrayed singer and drummer Karen Carpenter in the 1989 television film The Karen Carpenter Story—gave me pause. I was watching the recently released documentary Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion, in which cast members reflect on the making of the film and Carpenter’s enduring legacy.
Karen Carpenter, one half of the popular Carpenters duo, died in 1983 from complications related to Anorexia Nervosa. Her death was one of the first moments many people confronted the reality that eating disorders were life-threatening illnesses rather than simply extreme dieting. When The Karen Carpenter Story aired six years later, it helped introduce eating disorders to a mainstream audience. Yet as I listened to Gibb, I found myself wondering whether public understanding of eating disorders has evolved all that much, especially in India.
“The general awareness around eating disorders is still woefully rudimentary,” says Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty. “Youngsters suffering from an eating disorder are more often than not thought to be acting out by their parents and are told to ‘get over it.’” Eating disorders are still frequently reduced to concerns about appearance or vanity. In reality, mental-health professionals understand them to be complex conditions shaped by psychological, biological, and social factors. Perfectionism, anxiety, low self-esteem, and trauma often play significant roles.
“I would term them as a form of depression,” says Shetty. “They are also ways in which people seek to exert control over their lives. For example, children may rebel against parental pressure to get good grades by controlling the one thing they have agency over—their own bodies.”
Carpenter’s experience was by no means an isolated one. Other public figures, including actors, musicians, and members of royalty, have since spoken openly about their struggles with eating disorders. What has changed is the environment in which these pressures now operate. In Carpenter’s era, scrutiny was largely directed at celebrities. Today, social media platforms have blurred the distinction between celebrity and audience. We curate photographs, compare ourselves with carefully edited versions of other people’s lives, and increasingly measure our worth through online validation.
“Social media content can directly trigger eating disorders,” says Dr Anjali Chhabria, a psychiatrist and psychotherapist who has been associated with beauty pageants as a mentor and mental-health expert. “Constant exposure to edited and idealized bodies creates unrealistic standards. Diet content, before-and-after transformations, and thin-promotion content can trigger disordered eating, while online communities often normalize and encourage these patterns.”
Shetty agrees, but notes that social media cuts both ways. “While it can certainly trigger eating disorders, it also helps educate the public about them,” he says. “In recent years, conversations around body shaming have become increasingly prominent, with growing emphasis on body positivity and the idea that beauty exists across a range of shapes and sizes.”
At the same time, new cultural pressures have emerged. One of the most significant developments in recent years has been the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Unlike the fad diets of earlier decades, these medications are openly discussed by celebrities, influencers, and ordinary users alike. “We have a three-way crisis on our hands,” says Chhabria. “Social media combined with GLP-1 drugs and eating disorders makes for a dangerous cycle. Social media creates unrealistic standards, the drugs offer a ‘quick medical solution’ to achieve those standards, and eating disorders worsen as medication becomes normalized for cosmetic purposes.”
So what do these experts see as the way forward? Chhabria advocates what she calls “media self-care.” “Limit your exposure to social media, curate your feeds, recognize harmful content, and don’t use medical drugs for cosmetic weight loss without proper medical supervision.” Shetty believes mental-health professionals must become more active participants in online conversations. “Social media platforms are akin to scientific journals for the common man,” he says. “Millions of people consume health information from these platforms and a lot of them treat it as gospel. Psychiatrists and psychologists should team up with health reporters to ensure accurate information reaches the public.”
Radhika Oltikar is a Mumbai-based journalist.