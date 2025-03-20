How an Indian hiked to the South Pole to raise awareness about mental health
SummaryA financial analyst and mountaineer, the US-based Satish Gogineni became the first Indian to hike solo to the South Pole to raise awareness about depression and mental health
A week into his big expedition, Satish Gogineni’s progress was down to a crawl. His 126kg sleigh kept sinking in fresh snow and it took a mighty effort to drag it over short distances. Eight hours of constant effort got him across just 7km each day. At this rate, it was clear that he would run out of rations before reaching the finish line at the South Pole.
“I would bend over and pull with all my might to see my sleigh move a few inches. It was painful and I was really miserable, especially since I was targeting a daily mileage of around 20km at that point. When you go through these moments, it really puts doubts in your head," Gogineni, 42, says.