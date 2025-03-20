How an Indian hiked to the South Pole to raise awareness about mental health

Even as he settled into his work life as a financial analyst, his world came crashing down when his mother died by suicide in 2011. He looked for ways to deal with the grief. At a friend’s suggestion, he went on a hike to Mt. Whitney in California. In nature, he found the strength to come to terms with his loss. Here on, he took up every opportunity to climb mountains such as Mt. Rainier, Mt. Hood and Mt. Shasta, also taking private lessons to work on the technical aspect of mountaineering.