Try Sowa Rigpa to fix a dysregulated nervous system

Tibetan astrology is woven into Sowa Rigpa. “Astrology is traditionally connected to everyday medical practice,” says Tsephel. “Before certain therapies, it is used to calculate the movement of the body’s vital life-force points and to identify supportive or unfavourable days for specific treatments. This helps ensure that therapies are performed at the most harmonious time.” He is careful to ground it. “For modern guests, we explain it in practical terms — how the human body is influenced by its environment, just as tides respond to the moon and seasons affect our health.”