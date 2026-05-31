Try Sowa Rigpa to fix a dysregulated nervous system

Sowa Rigpa, often described as the Himalayan “science of healing”, is increasingly gaining acceptance in wellness resorts and city dwellers .
Stanzin Tsephel of the luxury property StoneHedge in Nubra, Ladakh explains, “Sowa Rigpa is a traditional healing method that originated in Tibet based on the foundation of classical Ayurveda. It was systematised and advanced in Tibet through other systems like Chinese medicine and Buddhist tantra. It is practised today across the Himalayan region. Astrology and Buddhist tantra are integrated into it.”
For someone familiar with Ayurveda, the framework is familiar. Sowa Rigpa works with three regulating principles: Lung (wind), Tripa (bile), and Beken (phlegm). Diagnosis rests on pulse reading, urine analysis and detailed questioning.
“The central and non-negotiable methods are pulse reading, urine analysis and clinical questioning,” says Tsephel. “These identify imbalances in the three components. The treatment focuses on dietary and lifestyle correction and herbal formulations.” External therapies, like cupping, compresses, medicinal baths, to name a few, are supportive procedures.