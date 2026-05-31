Try Sowa Rigpa to fix a dysregulated nervous system

Sowa Rigpa, often described as the Himalayan “science of healing”, is increasingly gaining acceptance in wellness resorts and city dwellers .
Sowa Rigpa, often described as the Himalayan “science of healing”, is increasingly gaining acceptance in wellness resorts and city dwellers .
Stanzin Tsephel of the luxury property StoneHedge in Nubra, Ladakh explains, “Sowa Rigpa is a traditional healing method that originated in Tibet based on the foundation of classical Ayurveda. It was systematised and advanced in Tibet through other systems like Chinese medicine and Buddhist tantra. It is practised today across the Himalayan region. Astrology and Buddhist tantra are integrated into it.”
Stanzin Tsephel of the luxury property StoneHedge in Nubra, Ladakh explains, “Sowa Rigpa is a traditional healing method that originated in Tibet based on the foundation of classical Ayurveda. It was systematised and advanced in Tibet through other systems like Chinese medicine and Buddhist tantra. It is practised today across the Himalayan region. Astrology and Buddhist tantra are integrated into it.”
For someone familiar with Ayurveda, the framework is familiar. Sowa Rigpa works with three regulating principles: Lung (wind), Tripa (bile), and Beken (phlegm). Diagnosis rests on pulse reading, urine analysis and detailed questioning.
“The central and non-negotiable methods are pulse reading, urine analysis and clinical questioning,” says Tsephel. “These identify imbalances in the three components. The treatment focuses on dietary and lifestyle correction and herbal formulations.” External therapies, like cupping, compresses, medicinal baths, to name a few, are supportive procedures.
At the wellness resort Six Senses Vana in Dehradun, Sowa Rigpa is practised through the Men-Tsee-Khang, a Tibetan medical institution in the Himalayas, established by the 14th Dalai Lama. Dr Tenzin Sopa who works at the resort describes it as a system of regulation.
“Sowa Rigpa understands digestion, sleep, emotional steadiness and seasonal rhythms as deeply interconnected,” he says. “Here, the emphasis is not on isolated symptoms. It is on restoring rhythm through food, daily routine and herbal support, so guests leave not only feeling better, but understanding how to sustain balance long after their stay.”
For Sivasubramanian, a 45-year-old IT consultant from Chennai who tried the therapy recently, the experience felt unexpectedly grounding. “I had only heard about it being a traditional Tibetan healing method focused on balance of mind and body,” he says. “I was expecting a treatment that would have a calming effect on me.”
At Tulah Clinical Wellness in Calicut, the philosophy is interpreted through an integrative lens. Dr Vishnuraj Prakash, Head of Ayurveda and Functional Medicine, explains, “Sowa Rigpa understands health through three governing principles–Lung, which relates to movement and nervous system regulation; Tripa, which relates to metabolic heat and transformation; and Badkan, which relates to structure and fluid stability. While we do not practise Sowa Rigpa as a standalone system, its regulatory philosophy informs our Ayurvedic dosha-based assessment and integrative care design.”
Tibetan astrology is woven into Sowa Rigpa. “Astrology is traditionally connected to everyday medical practice,” says Tsephel. “Before certain therapies, it is used to calculate the movement of the body’s vital life-force points and to identify supportive or unfavourable days for specific treatments. This helps ensure that therapies are performed at the most harmonious time.” He is careful to ground it. “For modern guests, we explain it in practical terms — how the human body is influenced by its environment, just as tides respond to the moon and seasons affect our health.”
Why Sowa Rigpa is gaining popularity now
Urban living has become a breeding ground for stress. “Individuals are increasingly experiencing nervous system overload, digestive instability, inflammatory patterns, metabolic imbalance, and burnout despite largely normal investigations,” says Prakash. “Frameworks such as Sowa Rigpa resonate because they offer a structured explanation for subclinical dysregulation rather than isolated disease labels.”
Dr Prakash observes that the typical guest is a thought leader, educated professional, or entrepreneur seeking preventive and integrative care. “They are usually looking for improved sleep, digestive stability, stress regulation, and a sustainable metabolic reset.”
Practitioners are cautious about complex cases. “Sowa Rigpa complements conventional care. It does not replace it,” says Sopa. Those who should consult a physician before beginning herbal formulations or intensive therapies include: pregnant individuals, cardiac patients, those recovering from recent surgery, individuals on anticoagulants, those taking thyroid or diabetes medication, those on immunosuppressants and individuals with severe mental health conditions.
Sowa Rigpa does not promise dramatic detoxes or overnight transformation. Its strength lies in regulation. “It is not a spa treatment or quick wellness fix,” Tsephel says. “It is focused on restoring balance and supporting long-term health. What we confidently offer is relief, clarity and a deeper understanding of imbalance,” says Tsephel. “Even in one or two sessions, many people notice reduced tension, better sleep and a sense of calm.”
That kind of immediate physical shift was noticeable for Sivasubramanian. “As someone who carries work-related stress in the shoulders and lower back, I noticed an immediate relief and a remarkable lightness,” he says. “Beyond the physical relaxation, there was a clear mental reset — a more grounded and balanced feeling that stayed with me long after the session.”
Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai.