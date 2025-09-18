These 5 high-support sports bras will help kick up your fitness routine

Is running your favourite form of workout? Or are you someone who enjoys HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions? Maybe its yoga? Or perhaps a walk in the park with some feel good music to go maybe? If you are someone with a regular fitness routine, it's highly likely that have all the equipment pat down from the weights and resistance bands to the yoga mat and the cork workout blocks. But what about your sportswear – particularly the sports bra? As any fitness expert will tell you, finding the right sports bra is just as important as finding the right running shoe.

“A sports bra supports the breast tissue, reduces discomfort, and prevents long-term sagging during movement. Cooper’s ligaments or the connective tissues in a breast are less pressured in a sports bra, preventing long-term sagging," says Sobiya Altaf Shaikh, consultant physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Pune. According to Shaikh, a good sports bra should fit snugly, not pinch. “It should be made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, provide good support and feel comfortable. High-impact bras are best for running, badminton, and squash, while medium or low-impact bras can be beneficial while doing yoga and walking," she says. Shaikh also feels that bras with wide straps that distribute the weight better and add stability are a great choice for high-impact activities.

On Shaikh's checklist for a good bra, fabric sits right on top. Fabric matters a lot, she says. “Always choose materials like blends of polyester, nylon or spandex with ventilation panels for good air flow during workouts. If you have sensitive skin go for softer fabrics. Cotton is comfortable but not recommended during high-impact workouts because it tends to retain moisture and can cause discomfort," she adds. As for regular bras, Shaikh is clear. “They don't count as workout bras."

If you were looking for a guide on options available in the market, Lounge has it all figured out for you. Here are our top picks from the wide range of options available in the market today.

Elevé sports bra by Aeractive

SAY NO TO CHAFING

The Elevé sports bra by Aeractive offers a chafe-free fit. Crafted using double-layered fabric, it offers light to medium support. However, it is also lightweight and seamless that gives it a barely-there feel making it ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga or pilates.

The high neck mesh bra by Kica

WIDE SUPPORT

Another one of our favourites is the high neck mesh bra by Kica. The stretchable material is quick to dry ensuring you’re comfortable, even when you are sweating it out. The bottom band in this sports bra is wide – this provides good support and prevents it from riding up. And while it is padded the cups are removable. It is best-suited for high-impact workouts like running and HIIT.

Wacoal's Asean padded, non-wired, high-intensity, sports bra (Wacoal India)

FORM FITTING

The Asean padded, non-wired, high-intensity, sports bra from Wacoal is a go-to-style for mid-to-high intensity activities like swimming and aerobics. The fabric provides protection from chlorine and UV rays. The fit is firm, yet comfortable. The breathable fabric also helps to drain sweat, and the large cups are especially a great choice for fuller breasts.

Super Stretch Brami by Cava

STRETCH AWAY

The Super Stretch Brami by Cava is a style you'd want to consider if you are into low to mid-intensity workouts like yoga, body weight exercises and walking/jogging. Made from soft stretchy fabric, it comes with crossfit straps, reducing pressure on your shoulders. This variation has removable pads, so you can choose your look accordingly.

Victoria's Secret's Featherweight Max bra

MOULDED TO SIZE

Victoria’s Secret’s Featherweight Max bra with front closure is another one on our radar. Made with light fabric, it comes with moulded cups that ensure a secure fit, no matter what type of workout or sport you decide to engage in. With laser-cut perforations, the bra also keeps you sweat-free and comfortable.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based out of Kochi.