These 5 high-support sports bras will help kick up your fitness routine

Is running your favourite form of workout? Or are you someone who enjoys HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions? Maybe its yoga? Or perhaps a walk in the park with some feel good music to go maybe? If you are someone with a regular fitness routine, it's highly likely that have all the equipment pat down from the weights and resistance bands to the yoga mat and the cork workout blocks. But what about your sportswear – particularly the sports bra? As any fitness expert will tell you, finding the right sports bra is just as important as finding the right running shoe.