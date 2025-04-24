How sports psychology can help you recover from physical and mental setbacks
SummarySports psychology, once considered the purview of elite performers, is now being adopted by everyone interested in bouncing back from physical, emotional and mental challenges
When we think of sports, we often picture peak physical strength, high performance, and endurance. But beneath every medal and milestone lies something even more powerful—mental resilience. In the realm of well-being, sports offers deep lessons not just for athletes but for anyone navigating setbacks, healing, and personal growth. The field of sports psychology, once considered a niche, is emerging as a crucial component in the holistic recovery process—not only for elite performers but for all of us striving to bounce back from life’s challenges.