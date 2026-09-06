The best squat machines to use in the gym

The pendulum squat machine

Designed by popular fitness equipment designer and former powerlifter Tyler Hobson, the pendulum machine mimics the squat in an arc pattern, rather than straight down and up like a basic squat. This puts the least amount of strain on the lower body and weights can be added either in front or behind on the racks. A fixed machine, the pendulum squat has a platform which is in an incline position, with a comfortable padding for the shoulders and neck which helps balance the weight. Hobson’s fundamentals are simple. He talks about how removing the need to balance weights ensures optimal muscle engagement when it comes to pushing the load: “Balancing a bar reduces the tension of the targeted musculature. Neurally, the brain is involved in maintaining the stability of the object, as well as, lifting it. This is rather a simple construct as every coach teaches their athletes that lifting heavy loads requires absolute focus. If your brain is trying to ‘multitask’ you will apply less force to the targeted muscles,” says a blog on Rogers Athletic, a company Hobson also designs equipment for. The blog post is aptly titled, Out Squatting the Squat.