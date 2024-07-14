Meet the Limca Book record holder for whom the oceans are a playing ground
SummaryAt 46, Srikaanth Viswanathan entered the Limca Book of Records for being the oldest Indian to swim the English Channel. Six years later, the marathon swimmer's adventures continue
Srikaanth Viswanathan may have entered the world of swimming at the slightly delayed age of 33, in 2005, but he has more than made up for it since then. Today, at 52, the prolific marathon swimmer has waded in several challenging oceans such as the English Channel, Gibraltar strait, North Channel, Molokai channel (Hawaii), Catalina Channel (LA) and the 20 bridges swim around the Manhattan.