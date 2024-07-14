Meet the Limca Book record holder for whom the oceans are a playing ground

How do you balance a full-time job with your passion for swimming?

To me, it has always been a case of juggling the priorities of work, family and passion. Honestly, it can be quite demanding as marathon swimming takes an enormous amount of time for training. One good thing about swimming is that while you are at it, there are no distractions like calls, WhatsApp, social media etc. It’s my ‘me time’ and typically, I use those long hours for problem solving. Swimming gives me the opportunity to delve very deep into business challenges, and by the time I finish my training routine, I end up coming up with few solutions that help me at work. This way, I have tried to put my swim time to good use.