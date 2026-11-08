Why gyms need to invest in the standing multi-flight machine

The standing multi-flight machine is a rarely found and expensive multifunctional equipment that lets you perform upper-body exercises in a standing position but with multiple combinations. Sometimes it seems like just using this machine would be enough to create an entire upper body routine. Unlike the usual lateral raise and pec deck machines, it has adjustable arms that let you shift resistance and angles. Depending on its settings, it can be used for front raises, lateral raises and rear-delt flyes along with a very important bicep-to-chest movement. There are also exercises to be done on it which target the back muscles.