Why gyms need to invest in the standing multi-flight machine

After nearly 20 years of working out, I’ve seen my fair share of gyms, from callisthenics and functional spaces to fancy gym chains and CrossFit boxes. But at my current gym in Goa, I spotted a machine I had never come across before: the standing multi-flight machine. The first few attempts at figuring it out were clumsy, but it’s slowly become an integral part of my upper-body workouts.
The standing multi-flight machine is a rarely found and expensive multifunctional equipment that lets you perform upper-body exercises in a standing position but with multiple combinations. Sometimes it seems like just using this machine would be enough to create an entire upper body routine. Unlike the usual lateral raise and pec deck machines, it has adjustable arms that let you shift resistance and angles. Depending on its settings, it can be used for front raises, lateral raises and rear-delt flyes along with a very important bicep-to-chest movement. There are also exercises to be done on it which target the back muscles.
The standing multi-flight machine essentially combines the functions of three separate machines into one. Manufactured and created by Panatta, an Italian fitness-equipment company, this has been around since 2019 which makes it relatively new in the space of innovative gym equipment. Combining multiple movement patterns into one setup that can be adjusted makes working out in big, crowded spaces easy.
But this boon also acts as a bane. Apart from the hefty price, the machine needs a lot of space as well. And this has made it a rare fixture in gyms in India.
“Its cost can range from anywhere between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh. We spent ₹3.2 lakh on ours. Most Indian gyms are extremely compact spaces, so investing money in specialised equipment like this isn’t the biggest priority,” says Guru Narsimha, manager at the BodyFirst Fitness Centre in Goa’s Mapusa.
But one could argue that it’s fully worth it. Imagine targeting all of your upper body muscles without even leaving your station. Other fitness equipment companies have also designed their versions of this machine. According to original designer Panatta’s official product description, the counterbalanced arms allow for the full range of the exercise to be completed without losing any resistance on the lifted load. They explain that the pivot points in this machine are height-adjustable, which adapts the machine to the user’s anthropometric characteristics and promotes correct positioning during the exercise, even with heavy loads.
Three big muscles: the deltoids, the pectorals and the latissimus dorsi are targeted with this machine. Lateral raises work the side delts, front raises work the anterior delts, and reverse flys work the rear delts. Incline and high chest flys target the upper chest, while low pec flys target contraction towards the mid/lower pecs. For the back, standing reverse flys work the upper back.
The lateral raise setup needs to have the pivot points around shoulder height, with the arms slightly in front of your body. Raise them outwards to shoulder level. For front raises, stand sideways with the handles in front of the thighs. Position the arms slightly lower and raise them forward in a controlled motion. When it comes to reverse flyes, set the arms at chest height and start with extended arms, opening them forward and backwards to engage the rear delts.
Incline and high chest flyes can be performed by adjusting the pivot points to a lower starting position to make sure the arms are travelling upwards and inwards, targeting the upper chest. Similarly, and this one’s my favourite, lower pec flys can be done by adjusting the pivot points higher so that the arms travel downwards and towards the centre of your chest, working on the mid-to-lower pectorals. A lot of chest exercises struggle to bring the bicep to the chest for maximum pec contraction. This machine allows this movement seamlessly.
Now to the back. Position the arms in front of your body at chest height, setting the pivot at shoulder height. Move the handles sidewards and up in a controlled movement, keeping your elbows slightly bent so that the upper back and lats are engaged.
However, depending on the target muscle, supporting muscles such as the rhomboids and trapezius are also worked.
But the best part is the ability to do single-arm variations with this machine by just turning to the side instead of facing the machine (which also has a headrest when you’re facing it). So, turn to the side, bring the arm down and voila you can do a single-arm front raise.