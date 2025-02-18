How to stay creative in an AI-dominated world

Anay Pantojee, 36, a Mumbai-based creative designer, remembers the first time AI threatened his sense of creative worth. A client had approached him with a branding project—something that would usually involve hours of brainstorming, sketching, and refining ideas. But this time, the client had already generated a dozen AI-created logos in seconds. “Can you just tweak one of these?" the client had asked, almost as an afterthought. Pantojee was stunned. Was this what creativity had come to? Years of honing his craft, studying typography, color psychology, and branding strategy—was it all being reduced to clicking a few buttons on an AI-powered platform?

“At that moment, I felt like my work, my originality, was disposable," he recalls. “If a machine could do in seconds what took me years to master, what was left for me?"

This existential crisis isn’t unique to Pantojee. Across creative fields, professionals are questioning their relevance in a world where AI-generated content is rapidly becoming the norm. Beyond career anxieties, this shift is affecting something deeper—self-worth, mental well-being, and the very essence of personal expression.

IS CREATIVITY REPLACEABLE?

Creativity isn’t just about producing aesthetically pleasing work, it’s an emotional and intellectual process that fosters self-expression, self-discovery, and resilience. When people start feeling that their creative contributions are replaceable, it can lead to self-doubt, anxiety, and even depression. “AI-generated content creates an illusion of flawlessness and efficiency," points out Aditi Kumar, a Delhi-based counselling psychologist who works with creative professionals. “For creatives who are used to pouring time and effort into their work, this shift can trigger imposter syndrome. The constant questioning—‘Am I good enough?’—becomes a mental strain."

Tanu Choksi, a counselling psychologist, based out of Mumbai and an associate fellow and supervisor in RE-CBT from The Albert Ellis Institute, New York further elaborates on how AI’s impact extends beyond careers and into mental health.

“Creativity is an essential need," she explains. “In the AI-driven world, its face is changing—moving toward efficiency and automation. But true creativity fulfils a very different purpose in human beings: it’s about self-discovery, emotional expression, and personal growth. If this essential need gets curbed, emotional and overall well-being can suffer. Instead of focusing on how creativity makes us feel, we start reducing it to checklists and output-driven metrics, which leads to stress and anxiety." This internalized pressure isn’t just about external validation. Studies show that creativity is directly linked to identity and emotional well-being. When people feel their originality is being overshadowed by machine-generated work, they can experience a loss of purpose and fulfilment.

WHEN ORIGINALITY IS UNDERVALUED

Self-expression is fundamental to mental wellbeing. Whether it’s painting, writing, designing, or composing music, the act of creating is deeply tied to cognitive flexibility, emotional resilience, and stress reduction. “Art, writing, music aren’t just hobbies, they are forms of emotional release," says Choksi. “When individuals feel that their work is being replaced or devalued, they may experience a loss of purpose, which can contribute to depression. Creativity fosters resilience, allows us to make sense of our emotions, and brings a sense of accomplishment. Without it, we risk disengagement and mental exhaustion."

The PERMA (Positive emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, Accomplishment) model of well-being—which highlights the importance of Accomplishment—reinforces this. Moreover, originality thrives on exploration and trial-and-error. The increasing reliance on AI-generated templates and automated design systems is making creatives hesitant to experiment. Fear of being “too slow" compared to AI, or pressure to conform to AI-generated trends, is stifling the very risk-taking that leads to artistic breakthroughs.

AI CAN’T TELL A PERSONAL STORY

Shwetha Iyer, 28, a content writer based in Bengaluru, has felt the impact of AI in her industry. Clients, once willing to pay for well-researched, original content, now expect faster turnaround times, assuming AI can handle most of the work. “AI has changed content writing overnight," she says. “Clients now expect more output in less time. I won’t lie, it was intimidating at first. But then I started paying attention to what AI couldn’t do."

For Iyer, AI can generate text, but it lacks intention. “It can generate words, but it can’t tell a deeply personal story. It can summarize facts, but it doesn’t have lived experiences. That’s where real writers still matter." Choksi supports this idea, explaining that true creativity requires human emotions and depth. “AI is a tool—it can enhance your efficiency, but it cannot replace your creative instinct. Your emotions, imagination, and unique perspectives are what make your work meaningful. The key is to use AI wisely—let it aid you, but don’t let it overtake you."

A UNIQUELY HUMAN ABILITY

Despite the fears surrounding AI, one truth remains: human originality is irreplaceable. AI may be able to generate content, but it cannot create meaning. It cannot infuse a piece of art with personal history, nor can it capture the small, imperfect moments that make a story feel alive. “We need to give space for boredom and curiosity to take over," says Choksi. “These are essential to creativity. Instead of feeling threatened by AI, we should focus on developing what makes us uniquely human—our emotional intelligence, storytelling ability, and personal perspectives."

For those feeling the pressure of AI’s growing influence, the key is to remember that creativity is not about speed, efficiency, or perfection. It’s about exploration, emotion, and human connection. As long as people crave authentic experiences, originality will always have a place in the world. And that’s something no algorithm can change.

FUEL YOUR ORIGINALITY

Here are some expert-backed strategies to reclaim originality and keep your creative spirit alive.

Shift your perspective on AI: AI is a tool, not a replacement, says Anay Pantojee, a creative designer. “Use it for efficiency, but make sure the final touch remains human."

Make space for authenticity: Content writer Shwetha Iyer emphasizes the importance of storytelling. “Your creativity is valuable because it reflects your story, emotions, and depth—things AI can’t replicate."

Go analog: Counselling psychologist Tanu Choksi advises engaging in analog creativity. “Sketch, write in a notebook, play music. Do something that doesn’t involve a screen. It helps you reconnect with your natural instincts."

Creativity with purpose: Creativity isn’t about volume or flawlessness, says therapist Aditi Kumar. “Lower your inhibitions and focus on what feels real to you."

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

