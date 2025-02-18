How to stay creative in an AI-dominated world
SummaryCreativity is deeply tied to our sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. Lounge explores ways to stay inspired at a time when AI is the norm
Anay Pantojee, 36, a Mumbai-based creative designer, remembers the first time AI threatened his sense of creative worth. A client had approached him with a branding project—something that would usually involve hours of brainstorming, sketching, and refining ideas. But this time, the client had already generated a dozen AI-created logos in seconds. “Can you just tweak one of these?" the client had asked, almost as an afterthought. Pantojee was stunned. Was this what creativity had come to? Years of honing his craft, studying typography, color psychology, and branding strategy—was it all being reduced to clicking a few buttons on an AI-powered platform?