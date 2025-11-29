Should you step out to exercise when your city’s AQI is bad? Here's what you should know
With air pollution touching dangerous highs in Indian cities, experts caution against running or training outdoors and share tips to protect your health without giving up exercise
Early this month, New Delhi breached the 700-mark in AQI (air quality index), setting a new record for pollution this year. And yet, people of the National Capital Region (NCR) are being offered plenty of outdoor sports events to test their fitness, strength and endurance levels. Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai completed a middle distance run in New Delhi recently despite the high levels of pollution. Things aren’t looking that good in most other metros either. Almost every Indian city and town reports an AQI above 100, which means that the air quality is poor at best. AQI levels above 150 are considered unhealthy, beyond 300 is hazardous and anything above 400 is considered severely hazardous.