“If you are a fairly healthy individual with no medical concerns, running or cycling when AQI levels range between 100-200 is okay. However, avoid high intensity and long workouts outdoors or even indoors," says Arora. The timing of your workouts plays a huge role too. “It’s best to workout when the sun is up between 11am and 12 noon as the heavy smog dissipates around that time." But since most of us aren’t free at this time of day, the best solution is “to reduce the frequency, intensity and duration of your training if AQI is above 300," suggests Arora, adding that during this time of the year it is best to workout indoors in a controlled environment. He also recommends using a N95 mask while doing anything outdoors but Sharma warns that “masks don't help much because they do not purify all the air that you breathe."