How to strengthen your wrists

The wrist, which takes the body’s weight in something as simple as the first pushup, is not just important in the gym, but is one of the most functional joints for most daily activities like bearing the brunt of using the phone, or even picking things up. It is less durable than the complex ball-socket system of the shoulder for example, and doesn’t have enough protection from muscles, which makes it tough to isolate. Most of the wrist’s support comes from forearms but that doesn’t mean there aren’t specific ways to make sure the wrist is protected from injury. There’s more reason to do so because reduced blood flow to the wrist means a longer recovery if you injure them.