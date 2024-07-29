How strength training powers India’s top athletes

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first Olympic gold in athletics, is competing in javelin. Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, who won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, wants to lead India to a gold this year. Jyothi Yarraji, the first woman from India to qualify for Olympics 100m hurdles, and Ashwini Ponappa, appearing in her third Olympics in badminton doubles, are among the best in their sport in India. And then there’s Virat Kohli who is among India's top cricketers. Despite the different sports each of them specialises in, the one common thread tying these supremely fit athletes together — apart from their constant pursuit to excel — is strength training.