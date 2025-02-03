Are stress and anxiety damaging your teeth?

Stress has become an unavoidable part of life today. Deadlines, personal responsibilities, financial pressures, and the constant buzz of technology can, and often does, leave us feeling overwhelmed. While stress is often discussed in relation to mental and cardiovascular health, its impact on oral health is a growing concern that deserves attention. If you had any doubts, from TMJ disorders to to gum disease, stress can take a surprising toll on your smile.

Stress and Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)

One of the most common ways stress manifests in oral health is through teeth grinding, also known as bruxism. Many people unconsciously clench or grind their teeth, particularly during sleep. Stress and anxiety are significant triggers for this habit. Over time, bruxism can lead to serious dental problems, such as:

Tooth wear and fractures: Continuous grinding erodes enamel, making teeth more susceptible to cavities, fractures, and sensitivity.

2. Jaw pain and TMJ disorders: The constant pressure from grinding can strain the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), leading to jaw pain, headaches, and difficulty opening or closing the mouth.

Stress and Gum Disease

Stress doesn’t just harm your teeth—it can also compromise your gums. Chronic stress affects your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off infections, including gum disease. Stress can exacerbate inflammation in the gums, leading to:

Gingivitis: The early stage of gum disease characterized by redness, swelling, and bleeding gums. Periodontitis: A more severe form of gum disease that can damage the soft tissue and bone supporting the teeth, potentially leading to tooth loss.

Dry Mouth and Stress

Stress often disrupts normal saliva production, resulting in a condition known as xerostomia or dry mouth. Saliva plays a crucial role in washing away food particles and neutralizing acids produced by bacteria. A lack of saliva creates an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive, increasing the risk of cavities, bad breath, and oral infections.

The role of cortisol in oral health

The hormone cortisol, released during periods of stress, plays a significant role in the connection between stress and oral health. Elevated cortisol levels can:

Suppress the immune response, making the body more vulnerable to infections like gum disease. Contribute to bone loss, which can weaken the structures supporting the teeth. Increase inflammation throughout the body, including the gums.



How to manage stress and protect your smile

Reducing stress and adopting healthy habits can significantly improve both mental and oral health. Here are some simple ways to go about that:

Invest in a nightguard: If you grind your teeth at night, a custom-fitted nightguard from your dentist can protect your teeth from further damage.

Maintain good oral hygiene: Brush at least twice a day, floss daily, and visit your dentist regularly for cleanings and checkups.

Minimise unhealthy eating: Limit sugary snacks, alcohol, and tobacco use to reduce the risk of oral health issues.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water can combat dry mouth and rinse away bacteria. Sugar-free gum or lozenges can also stimulate saliva production.

Practice stress management techniques: Activities like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or regular exercise can help alleviate stress and its physical manifestations.

Seek professional help: If stress feels unmanageable, consider reaching out to a mental health professional for support.

Dentists play a critical role in identifying and managing stress-related dental problems. During regular checkups, they can spot early signs of bruxism, gum disease, or dry mouth and provide tailored treatment plans. Open communication about stress levels and lifestyle habits can also help your dentist recommend appropriate interventions.

By managing stress, maintaining a consistent oral hygiene routine, and working closely with your dentist, you can minimize the impact of stress on your teeth and gums. Remember, a healthy mouth is a reflection of overall well-being, so addressing stress benefits not just your teeth, but your entire body.

Dr. Prafull Sabadra is an aesthetic and cosmetic dentist and founder of Dr. Sabadra’s Advanced Dentistry Centre, Mumbai.