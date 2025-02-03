Are stress and anxiety damaging your teeth?
SummaryFrom teeth grinding to inflammation in the gums, the impact of stress and anxiety on oral health is worth taking note of
Stress has become an unavoidable part of life today. Deadlines, personal responsibilities, financial pressures, and the constant buzz of technology can, and often does, leave us feeling overwhelmed. While stress is often discussed in relation to mental and cardiovascular health, its impact on oral health is a growing concern that deserves attention. If you had any doubts, from TMJ disorders to to gum disease, stress can take a surprising toll on your smile.