Stressed strands? Hair loss solutions now go to the root of the problem

Hair loss was once dismissed as a genetic inevitability or an unavoidable sign of aging. But in 2025, dermatologists are sounding the alarm: stress is reshaping the hair loss epidemic. A Harvard study published in the journal Nature (2021) has revealed that chronic stress disrupts hair follicle stem cells, halting regrowth. Another study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology links high stress levels to a surge in unexplained hair thinning, particularly among women.

A pioneering cross-sectional study, HAILO, published in the Asian Journal of Research in Dermatological Science in 2023, sheds light on the epidemiology and treatment patterns of hair loss in India. Analyzing electronic medical records from 24,595 patients between 2018 and 2021, the study identifies telogen effluvium (40.7%) as the predominant cause, followed by female pattern hair loss (22.09%), alopecia areata (12.81%), and male pattern hair loss (7.49%).

Stress can lead to hair thinning or loss, primarily through a condition called telogen effluvium, says Dr Sakshi Srivastava, senior consultant dermatologist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida. “When stressed, the body shifts a larger-than normal number of hair follicles into the resting phase, causing hair to fall out more than usual. This process typically occurs two to three months after a stressful event. While stress is a key trigger, the condition is usually temporary, and hair often regrows once the stress is managed," Srivastava explains.

With cases of stress-induced shedding soaring—from professionals facing burnout to postpartum mothers—science, medicine, and beauty are converging to rewrite the future of hair health. And a wave of innovation —from stem cell therapies to advanced scalp serums — is challenging the inevitability of hair loss. But can the latest breakthroughs finally tip the balance?

Dr. Anusha Nadig, consultant - endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru explains, “The rise of personalized medicine is driving hormone profiling towards becoming a standard part of hair loss diagnosis and treatment. Breakthroughs in endocrinology, such as genetic testing and hormone panel analysis, promise to redefine hair thinning treatment by targeting underlying hormonal imbalances." With chronic stress emerging as a major endocrine disruptor, Nadig believes that stress hormone assessments should become a standard part of preventative healthcare for hair and overall wellness. "Early detection and management of stress-related hormonal imbalances can prevent long-term damage and promote overall health," she adds.

IT’S RAINING TREATMENTS

The hair restoration market is booming, with treatments ranging from platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to serums infused with peptides and niacinamide. But what actually works? “Among the therapies backed by solid research, PRP has shown measurable success in stimulating hair growth in both men and women," says Srivastava adding, “Minoxidil remains one of the most reliable options for slowing hair loss and encouraging regrowth. Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) has also demonstrated potential in enhancing hair density." However, not all products deliver on their promises.

“Serums containing peptides and niacinamide are widely marketed for their hair-nourishing properties, but their efficacy remains largely anecdotal," notes Srivastava. Her advice is straightforward: “Customers should prioritize treatments with strong medical evidence over those riding the wave of beauty industry hype."

Stem cell therapy for hair restoration is gaining traction as an alternative to traditional hair loss treatments, yet precise adoption figures remain elusive due to its experimental nature. Globally, the stem cell hair transplant market, estimated at $0.5 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $1.3 billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand increasing demand.

“Stem cell therapy offers a bold new approach to hair regrowth by targeting dormant follicles at the cellular level," says Dr Ruby Sachdev, consultant and aesthetic physician at Gleneagles Hospital, Bengaluru. “Unlike PRP or medications like minoxidil, which stimulate existing follicles, stem cells have the potential to create new ones," Sachdev notes but the science is still in its early stages. “A major challenge is ensuring stem cells reliably turn into hair follicles in real patients. There are also concerns about long-term risks, such as uncontrolled cell growth or immune system rejection."

Another emerging treatment, exosome therapy, uses tiny particles to send growth signals to hair follicles. While it may improve follicle function, it does not create new cells like stem cell therapy claims to do. “Stem cell therapy is not a cure-all. Instead, it may work best as part of a broader treatment plan," says Sachdev. While modern medicine delves deep into the hormonal roots of hair loss, traditional remedies remain steadfast in their approach. Ayurveda, with its emphasis on holistic balance, has long prescribed scalp massages infused with therapeutic oils to combat stress-induced hair thinning.

Entrepreneur and beauty expert Shahnaz Husain champions this method. One of the most effective Ayurvedic practices is Abhyanga—a scalp massage using warm, herb-infused oils, she explains. “It induces relaxation, improves blood circulation, and ensures that hair follicles receive essential nutrients. Proper massage techniques also aid in detoxification by eliminating impurities and clearing blockages."

She highlights oils such as bhringraj, amla, sesame and coconut as particularly beneficial, noting their ability to combat dryness and flakiness while nourishing the scalp. “It’s all about technique," she says. “A gentle, circular massage using the right herbal oil can relieve stress-induced muscular tension in the head, promoting both relaxation and hair health."

FEED YOUR FOLLICLES

“Hair loss is often a symptom of an underlying imbalance," Karishmma Chawla, functional medicine nutritionist & lifestyle educator explains. “Chronic stress disrupts hormonal equilibrium, triggers inflammation, and depletes essential nutrients, all of which compromise hair growth."

The physiological response to stress is complex. When the body perceives a threat—whether a high-pressure work environment, emotional turbulence, or even poor sleep—it releases cortisol, the stress hormone. Elevated cortisol levels impact the thyroid and adrenal glands, both of which play crucial roles in hair growth. “When stress is prolonged, it can push hair follicles into a dormant state, leading to excessive shedding," Mumbai-based Chawla notes.

But stress doesn’t operate in isolation. It intersects with lifestyle choices, nutritional deficiencies, and gut health, creating a cascade of effects that further exacerbate hair loss. “A poor diet compounds stress-induced damage," says Chawla. “Lack of protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins can weaken hair structure and slow down regrowth."

Modern lifestyles have fundamentally disrupted balanced nutrition.

Dr Aarushi Mittal, dermatologist, Lalita Memorial Hospital, Rewari, says, “Instead of consuming a diverse, wholesome diet rich in fresh fruits, grains, and seasonal vegetables, many people rely on fast food, processed meals, and repetitive eating habits." Husain emphasizes the importance of mindful eating. “Start by incorporating seasonal produce into your diet—it’s naturally rich in nutrients that support hair health," she says. “People often skip meals or delay eating, which disrupts overall health. Sticking to consistent meal timings is just as important as the food itself."

In her functional medicine approach, Chawla emphasizes the need to address the root cause rather than treating symptoms. “You need to look at the full picture—hormones, gut health, inflammation, and even emotional well-being. Hair loss is rarely just about the scalp."

TIPS TO REVERSE STRESS-INDUCED HAIR LOSS

According to Dr Sakshi Srivastava some of the most effective strategies to treat stress-induced hair loss include:

Diet: Having a balanced diet rich in minerals and vitamins, especially those that enhance hair growth such as biotin, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.

Sleep: Proper sleep is essential to hair growth as it rejuvenates and rebuilds body tissues.

Mindfulness exercises: Stress-relieving activities like meditation, yoga, or regulated breathing can reduce the impact of stress on baldness.

Hair care: Avoid application of hair oil and keep hair and scalp clean. Regular hair wash with mild sulphate-free cleanser. Apply good conditioner to keep hair well-conditioned and manageable. Apply hair serum on strands to keep hair manageable and detangled, and to protect from harmful UV exposure and pollution damage.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.

