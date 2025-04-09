Lounge
Stressed strands? Hair loss solutions now go to the root of the problem
Tanisha Saxena 6 min read 09 Apr 2025, 03:41 PM IST
SummaryFrom PRP injections to low-level laser therapy and stem cell therapy, stress-induced hair loss problems have new, research-backed solutions
Hair loss was once dismissed as a genetic inevitability or an unavoidable sign of aging. But in 2025, dermatologists are sounding the alarm: stress is reshaping the hair loss epidemic. A Harvard study published in the journal Nature (2021) has revealed that chronic stress disrupts hair follicle stem cells, halting regrowth. Another study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology links high stress levels to a surge in unexplained hair thinning, particularly among women.
