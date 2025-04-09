Stressed strands? Hair loss solutions now go to the root of the problem

Another emerging treatment, exosome therapy, uses tiny particles to send growth signals to hair follicles. While it may improve follicle function, it does not create new cells like stem cell therapy claims to do. “Stem cell therapy is not a cure-all. Instead, it may work best as part of a broader treatment plan," says Sachdev. While modern medicine delves deep into the hormonal roots of hair loss, traditional remedies remain steadfast in their approach. Ayurveda, with its emphasis on holistic balance, has long prescribed scalp massages infused with therapeutic oils to combat stress-induced hair thinning.