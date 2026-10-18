Stretches to improve hip mobility and soothe back pain

I wrote an article for Lounge in July 2022 about the world’s greatest stretch, and the next stretch in this series is an advanced version. Carry out the stretch as shown in the video below, but don't stop there. Use the opposite hand to pull your back leg up and bring the foot towards the buttocks. Hold here for a few seconds and then shift your hips back and fully extend the front foot. You might not be able to fully extend the foot but that’s okay. You will get there with practice. Next, move the outstretched leg into pigeon pose as a way of rotating the hip. And finish off with downward dog. Remember that each of these positions must be held for 15-30 seconds for the full effect.