Stretches to improve hip mobility and soothe back pain

Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has a series of moves targeting the hip joint, with the end result being the same: reduced lower back pain and increased mobility. If you search for Alcaraz’s stretching videos on YouTube, a bunch of them show up which are from the same family of stretches with variations.
Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has a series of moves targeting the hip joint, with the end result being the same: reduced lower back pain and increased mobility. If you search for Alcaraz’s stretching videos on YouTube, a bunch of them show up which are from the same family of stretches with variations.
“Ultimately, our lower back starts hurting because a lot of those hip and thoracic spine muscles attach in the lower back. So, as they tighten up, they will pull in the lower back, potentially changing how you move, causing back pain or, even worse, pulling the lumbar spine to cause your intervertebral discs to herniate. Because of this “chain reaction,” many effective options for lower back pain and conservative treatments focus on restoring mobility to the surrounding joints rather than just treating the spot that hurts,” writes the American mobility expert Luke Lewitze in an article titled, Tight Hips Can Contribute to Back Pain published on the website neuroendomke.com.
“Ultimately, our lower back starts hurting because a lot of those hip and thoracic spine muscles attach in the lower back. So, as they tighten up, they will pull in the lower back, potentially changing how you move, causing back pain or, even worse, pulling the lumbar spine to cause your intervertebral discs to herniate. Because of this “chain reaction,” many effective options for lower back pain and conservative treatments focus on restoring mobility to the surrounding joints rather than just treating the spot that hurts,” writes the American mobility expert Luke Lewitze in an article titled, Tight Hips Can Contribute to Back Pain published on the website neuroendomke.com.
Before starting any of these routines, there are a couple of easy stretches to set you up for the more advanced rotations. These include rocking your body back and forth and side to side just to get the blood flowing. So just pull your knees up to your chest and rock a little to make sure you’re ready for what comes next.
Dynamic hip external rotation stretch
Dynamic external hip rotations assist in warming up the hips and improving their rotational abilities. Begin with these if your hips are stiff from sitting all day, or after a workout. Stand upright and lift any leg, rotate it outwards before bringing it across the standing leg in a slow movement. Repeat on both sides. Then, be seated and bring one leg forward with the knee bent; make sure the other leg is extended behind. Use your hands for support and keep your hips forward. Repeat it on the other side.
I wrote an article for Lounge in July 2022 about the world’s greatest stretch, and the next stretch in this series is an advanced version. Carry out the stretch as shown in the video below, but don't stop there. Use the opposite hand to pull your back leg up and bring the foot towards the buttocks. Hold here for a few seconds and then shift your hips back and fully extend the front foot. You might not be able to fully extend the foot but that’s okay. You will get there with practice. Next, move the outstretched leg into pigeon pose as a way of rotating the hip. And finish off with downward dog. Remember that each of these positions must be held for 15-30 seconds for the full effect.
There's also a movement which affects both internal and external hip rotation. Sit up straight with one leg out in front and the other to the side so that both knees form a 90-degree angle. Slowly lean forward over the front leg. Dawn Lorring, who is the Clinical Rehabilitation Manager at the Cleveland Clinic, states in her article titledWhat is the 90-90 stretch? It talks about concentrating on internal and external hip rotation exercises which target a network of muscles that cover the full range of motion in the hips.
These various exercises help to reduce stiffness in the hips and enhance their general mobility. With improved hip mobility, the hips can move freely without the lower back having to compensate. A study carried out in 2025 and published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Science looked into the relationship between hip mobility and compensatory movement of the lower back. The results showed that the degree to which your hips can move freely is more important than the strength of the hips when it comes to preventing the lower back from compensating.
Stretch like Alcaraz
If you're feeling like having a go at a professional athlete's stretching routine, Alcaraz has got you covered. Before match four of the Laver Cup 2024, he carried out some vigorous stretching which is available on the internet.
Start off by lying on your back and pulling your knees up to your chest, making sure that your neck is supported by one hand. Then rock your body in a single movement. Next, hold your right knee with your left leg and pull it towards the left, carrying out this movement repeatedly on both sides. Thereafter, Alcaraz lies down and extends his legs above his head, lifts his hips and then returns to the starting position. After that, he does the 90-90 stretch, followed by extending one leg forward and holding the other one back while lying down.
It is important to strengthen the hips in order to avoid lower back problems since the hips and the lower back carry out a variety of activities each day such as walking, lifting weights and taking part in sports. Given their close proximity, remember that your hips can be the best friend your lower back needs.