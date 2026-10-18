Stretches to improve hip mobility and soothe back pain

“Ultimately, our lower back starts hurting because a lot of those hip and thoracic spine muscles attach in the lower back. So, as they tighten up, they will pull in the lower back, potentially changing how you move, causing back pain or, even worse, pulling the lumbar spine to cause your intervertebral discs to herniate. Because of this “chain reaction,” many effective options for lower back pain and conservative treatments focus on restoring mobility to the surrounding joints rather than just treating the spot that hurts,” writes the American mobility expert Luke Lewitze in an article titled, Tight Hips Can Contribute to Back Pain published on the website neuroendomke.com.