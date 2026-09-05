Stretching and mobility: Why you shouldn't skip the boring bits

Squatting, literally, is for children. The ease with which they go all the way down and get back up like a spring is something most adults can only dream of or reminisce about. A fair few of us reading this struggle even to bend down to lace up our shoes or pick up something off the floor.
Then there are those niggling issues from spending too much time in front of your laptops that wouldn’t allow you full use of your shoulders, and by extension, arms. And, best not to bring up stiff necks at all. Ever wondered why most adults can’t perform these simple movements with complete range of motion that every single child, who can barely walk, does with an ease unfamiliar to grown-ups?