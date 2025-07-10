Your style guide to go ‘pajamacore’ this season

A common theme riding the Men's Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week in Milan and Paris was of lazy loungewear going runway-ready. Pyjamacore may well move from bedrooms to offices – like a throwback to the pandemic years when work from home meant pairing formal shirts and tops with shabby shorts and unironed PJs. While working the theme, comfort over fashion is the philosophy so warm, soft and luxurious fabrics like cashmere, sating and silks are the default. And so are the fits: oversized or relaxed so that you can lounge out or go into ‘bedrotting’ mode in style. Taking cues from the runway looks and luxury loungewear trends, Lounge 's roundup gives you ideas on how to look chic while doing nothing.

BIG BAG LADY

It seems counterintuitive but the best accessory for your lazy chic ensemble' is a large tote that can hold your entire world… The “Gaia" black oversized tote from label Pangaia looks like it could fit your yoga mat, your walking shoes, your makeup kit and facewash, the book you are reading and your journal. And if sustainability is your thing, then this bag's crafted entirely from MIRUM®, a bio-based, animal-free leather alternative. It's minimalist design means that it's only features are slim shoulder straps and an internal pocket to store your essentials, with the brand's logo laser-engraved. With a bag like this, “Big Bag Lady" is a tag we'd totally approve. Available on Pangaia.com; ₹42,792.

View Full Image Bernadette ‘Louis’ Silk Satin Pyjama Set.

SATIN SELF-CARE

PJs so cool you'd wear them for a coffee run, a girl date or a meeting with a client. Crafted from stretchy silk satin, that's precisely the idea behind pyjamas from Antwerp-headquartered label, Bernadette. The vividly purple “Louis" set that has got our attention is made in stretchy silk satin and adorned with a modern floral print een drawn by the label’s co-founder Charlotte de Geyter. Available on Bernadetteantwerp.com; ₹88,000.

View Full Image Valentino Garavani ‘Escape’ Silk and Cotton-Blend Headband.

BOHO WRAP

While lounging out go easy with your overall look. Think minimal makeup and accessories that are effortless. Tie your hair up or just go boho with a cool headscarf. Take your cue from the Valentino Garavani “Escape" headband. Made from a silk and cotton blend, it features colourful stripes all over and comes with adjustable ties. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹84,337.

View Full Image Guest In Residence Oversized Crew Neck T-shirt.

LAZE IN STYLE

When staying in and daydreaming is the only agenda for the day, dress yourself in something that feels like a warm hug. Just like this powder pink cashmere T-shirt from Guest in Residence. Designed in an oversized fit, the crew neck tee features dropped shoulders and a curved hem and pairs well with everything – a pair of denims, shorts or a plaid skirt. Available on Guestinresidence.com; ₹45,800.

View Full Image Urvashi Kaur ‘Hydra’ Dress.

WISPY BLUE

It's the season of unexpected rains and… rain checks. We get it – staying in certainly sounds more attractive than getting stuck in a deluge. Very naturally, dressing up for this lazy season is about keeping it easy breezy with relaxed fits and airy fabrics. The ciel blue-toned “Hydra" asymmetric slip dress from label Urvashi Kaur is made from cotton silk and perfect for days when you want to do nothing. Available on Urvashikaur.com; ₹20,750.

View Full Image Cord ‘Mirage’ Front Tie Set.

SHORTS & TIE

Co-ord sets were the unofficial uniform of the pandemic years and with good reason. They are comfortable but look nifty enough for when you are working remotely and need to get into a quick ‘work call’. Keep the casual chic vibe going in Cord's “Mirage" Front Tie Set. Made from linen, the co-ord set includes a shirt sporting an original “Mirage" print with a notched collar and gather detailing and wide-leg shorts. Available on Cordstudio.in; ₹13,500.

View Full Image Birkenstock / Tekla 'Uji' shoes

SOFT SLIDES

It's open-toe footwear season and It's so easy to imagine our feet sliding like butter into these mauve-toned “Uji" shoes from brand Tekla made in collaboration with Birkenstock. The open-toe silhouette features elongated, overlapping straps that are crafted from soft Cazador suede. Birkenstock's anatomically shaped cork footbed is covered in thick shearling making it super comfy. Available on Teklafabrics.com; ₹27,918.

View Full Image Charvet Belted Printed Silk-Twill Robe.

ROBE DAY

Thanks to celebrities like musician and entrepreneur Rihanna, actro Angelina Jolie and French actor Isabelle Hupert and couture labels like Balenciaga, bathrobes trended as red carpet outfits, no less. Men's fashion weeks, in recent years, have sees couture houses like Dior, sending models down the runway in new iterations of bathrobes. Whether soft and plush or silky and fluid, a bath robe or a dressing gown work as an extremely casual long suit in the day, and snug loungewear at night. Pick a versatile design like this men's robe from Charvet. The turquoise-hued dressing gown is crafted from fluid silk-twill and features a geometric pattern and a tasselled tie belt. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹3.99 lakh.