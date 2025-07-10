Your style guide to go ‘pajamacore’ this season

A common theme riding the Men's Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week in Milan and Paris was of lazy loungewear going runway-ready. Pyjamacore may well move from bedrooms to offices – like a throwback to the pandemic years when work from home meant pairing formal shirts and tops with shabby shorts and unironed PJs. While working the theme, comfort over fashion is the philosophy so warm, soft and luxurious fabrics like cashmere, sating and silks are the default. And so are the fits: oversized or relaxed so that you can lounge out or go into ‘bedrotting’ mode in style. Taking cues from the runway looks and luxury loungewear trends, Lounge's roundup gives you ideas on how to look chic while doing nothing.