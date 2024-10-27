Sudden cardiac arrest: A guide to safeguard yourself from the silent killer

A physically fit, mentally agile, 42-year-old army officer goes out for a run one morning and never returns. The reason: sudden cardiac arrest. In another case, a 32-year-old techie running on the treadmill suddenly faints and never recovers. In both the cases, the findings show sudden cardiac arrest. Both these men were in their prime, leading a healthy lifestyle with no pre-morbidities, but still, without an alarm or any real worrying symptoms, they suffered a heart attack and sadly did not survive it.

Today, such cases are common among people in the age group of 30-45 years. In fact, World Health Report 2023 states that cardiac arrests are the leading cause of death all over the world, especially in India. In a 20-year span, between 1990 and 2019, death toll due to cardiovascular diseases increased by 53%. In India, one in five patients suffering sudden cardiac arrest is less than 40 years of age. Lounge spoke to experts to find out the why, whats, and hows of this silent killer.

Also read: Turning 40? A guide on all you need to know about getting a mammogram What causes sudden cardiac arrest? Sudden cardiac arrest is the sudden loss of activity in the heart due to an irregular rhythm. There is a chance of survival if medical care is given immediately. However, sudden cardiac death (SCD) is the swift ending of the heart activity where blood flow and breathing stop immediately, and can, within seconds, cause the person to die. An increasing number of people in the age group of 30-45 years are suffering from both these conditions, often leading to death.

Dr Kayan Siodia, consultant interventional cardiologist, S. L Raheja Hospital, Mahim, explains the plausible causes for this change in the heart’s working:

1. Genetic conditions One of the most common causes is a genetic condition where a person might have a thickened heart muscle called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The thickening of the muscle makes it challenging for the heart to pump blood. Another genetic condition is Long QT syndrome, where the heartbeats are fast and chaotic. Besides these, Brugada syndrome and Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy are some genetic conditions for sudden cardiac arrests.

2. Congenital heart defects Structural abnormalities of the heart present from birth and left untreated can lead to arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death.

3. Coronary artery disease This is associated with blockages in the arteries of the heart accompanied by sudden plaque rupture, which can trigger acute heart attacks, resulting in cardiac arrest. This is becoming an increasingly common cause of cardiac arrest among young individuals today due to sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, high cholesterol, smoking, and elevated stress levels.

4. Substance abuse Stimulants, including recreational drugs like cocaine, are known to cause cardiac arrests.

5. Trauma Sudden impact, especially in contact sports, can sometimes cause the heart to stop suddenly. This irregularity is known as Commotio Cordis.

6. Pulmonary embolism Sudden massive pulmonary embolism is when a blood clot travels from the veins in the legs to the heart and into the pulmonary artery, cutting off forward blood flow and causing cardiac arrest.

“Some lifestyle choices, such as too much stress, physical inactivity, and a terrible diet, combined with genetic predispositions, increase risk factors of a heart attack,” adds Dr. Zakia Khan, senior consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

How can you recognise these symptoms? Heart attacks don't always come with the classic chest pain as movies will have you believe. The symptoms can be more subtle in younger adults and get easily mistaken for something else.

Siodia emphasizes, “It is pertinent to pay attention to the red flags. Shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, palpitations, and swelling in the feet are common symptoms that can indicate underlying cardiac illness. Sometimes, the symptoms are akin to those of acute gastritis, like epigastric burning, nausea, and vomiting, but could actually indicate an acute heart attack resulting from a blockage in the right coronary artery. In many cases, there are no symptoms suggesting heart issues, making cardiac arrest the first indication of underlying heart disease. This highlights the necessity of thorough cardiac evaluations, even in asymptomatic individuals, particularly if there is a family history of sudden cardiac death.

Recognising the symptoms is of utmost importance. These could be the only warning signs before a significant cardiac event. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, visit a doctor for a detailed medical and cardiac evaluation. If you see someone experiencing these symptoms, offer help. “Before medical help arrives, get the person to sit down and rest in a comfortable position. Loosen tight clothing, and promote calm breathing. If the person is conscious and you have aspirin, get them to chew one dose of 325 mg aspirin to help thin blood. If breathing or consciousness is impaired, start CPR”, explains Khan.

The screening tests you must do Heart attacks, once thought to be a problem primarily affecting older adults, are increasingly impacting younger individuals. While some factors like genetics and age cannot be helped, others can be controlled through regular checks and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Siodia recommends doing these tests periodically to know your heart health:

1. Electrocardiogram: It tells us the electrical activity in the heart at rest.

2.Echocardiography: It evaluates the heart's structure, including cardiac muscle, valves, pumping capacity, congenital defects, etc.

3. Stress tests: These inclue the Treadmill Test, Dobutamine Stress Test, and Stress Perfusion scans. They evaluate the function of the heart under stress and help in the early detection of blockages in the coronary arteries.

Each test assesses different aspects of cardiac function at rest or during exercise. Any one test may not always be sufficient to give complete information. So, a combination of these tests may often be done depending on the symptoms and clinical examination, explains Siodia. “Based on the initial test results, a decision can be made regarding further advanced cardiac testing, using methods like cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology studies, cardiac MRI, or genetic tests,” he adds. Besides these, regular check-ups of blood pressure and cholesterol are crucial.

Who should get regular heart health checks? Sudden cardiac arrest is a frightening, and often, unexpected event. While anyone can suffer it, specific individuals are at a higher risk. Understanding who should undergo screening for risk factors is essential for early detection and prevention. These factors include:

A family history of heart conditions

A history of unexplainable fainting

Athletes, especially those participating in high-intensity sports

People with genetic medical conditions like arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and coronary artery disease.

Individuals suffering from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and substance abuse. The silent threat of sudden cardiac arrest is a stark reminder that heart health is a lifelong journey. Don't let it catch you off guard.

Shweta Dravid is a self -confessed explorer who writes on travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.