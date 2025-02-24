Why a summer body shouldn’t be your only fitness goal

Exam season is around the corner, which means we are not too far away from the summer holiday season. This is also the time most holiday planning is done and one of the things people start focusing on is their vacation look, not just in terms of what to wear but the way they look. Many people turn to personal trainers, buy gym memberships and start going for runs to get in better shape in time for their holiday. The most common demands that coaches and trainers hear from any newcomer to a gym are for losing some flab around the tummy, toning their arms and shedding a few kilos, says Abraar Khan Waryah, co-founder and head coach of Gridiron Fitness Studio in Kolkata. All of us have friends and family who have walked into a gym with exactly these demands.

While this is the reality in the world of instant gratification, the bad news for those looking to get a “summer body" in a hurry is that no good coach or trainer is likely to accept clients with such poor goals for choosing to exercise. Further bad news, in case one tries taking matters into their own hands and starts working out on their own, using free advice and exercise videos on the internet, is that spot reduction of fat with exercise doesn’t really happen. Targeted weight loss is simply not possible without surgical intervention.

“Losing fat from specific areas is a myth. The only way to reduce body fat is by maintaining an optimal energy balance, where calories burned exceed calories consumed. This can be done in two ways: managing diet and increasing activity. When it comes to diet one needs to create a calorie deficit through mindful eating. On the activity front, burning more calories through exercise is the way ahead," says Spoorthi S, a fitness expert at Cult Fit.

People think they can undo years of harm they have caused themselves by eating poorly, not exercising and abusing their bodies with just a few weeks of exercise, rues Waryah. “Physical change doesn’t work that way. It is a long and slow process. Also, losing a few inches and kilos doesn’t mean they would start looking better and younger. Consistency and commitment are key to see any kind of results," he adds.

Exercise should be seen as a way to build a healthier lifestyle and improve longevity rather than just focusing on aesthetic benefits, insists Spoorthi. Any good trainer or coach will try to help clients who come in with these goals see the benefits of making a long-term commitment to fitness. “When people start exercising with strict weight-loss goals, they often resort to crash diets and extreme workouts, which can be harmful in the long run. Instead, adopting sustainable, healthy habits leads to better overall health and quality of life. Educating individuals about the long-term benefits of fitness can help them approach their journey with the right mindset and stay committed," she adds.

While the initial weeks are likely to be challenging, once you are past teething troubles and continue to exercise regularly—thrice a week on average—you will start seeing positive results. “Exercise offers benefits that go far beyond physical appearance. It boosts mental health by reducing stress, anxiety and depression. It improves your daily functionality by increasing energy levels, helping you sleep better, and even supports longevity. Exercise also has an impact on emotional wellbeing as it helps with mood regulation," adds Spoorthi. So, this summer instead of a vacation-ready body, make exercise a part of your daily life.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.