Why a summer body shouldn’t be your only fitness goal

Exam season is around the corner, which means we are not too far away from the summer holiday season. This is also the time most holiday planning is done and one of the things people start focusing on is their vacation look, not just in terms of what to wear but the way they look. Many people turn to personal trainers, buy gym memberships and start going for runs to get in better shape in time for their holiday. The most common demands that coaches and trainers hear from any newcomer to a gym are for losing some flab around the tummy, toning their arms and shedding a few kilos, says Abraar Khan Waryah, co-founder and head coach of Gridiron Fitness Studio in Kolkata. All of us have friends and family who have walked into a gym with exactly these demands.