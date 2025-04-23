Beat the heat: Summer care tips with essential oils

As the scorching heat of summer sets in, staying cool becomes top priority, and while air conditioners and cooling foods offer momentary relief, the season calls for more holistic, skin-friendly, and soul-soothing remedies. With aromatherapy being considered a natural wellness solution, now may be the time to introduce essential oils like lemon, jasmine, orange, and lavender into your self-care routine. The oils have cooling properties and can help manage stress, enhance mood, and nourish your skin during this dehydrating season. Now, let's get into how you can use these essential oils in your daily summer care rituals.

LEMON ESSENTIAL OIL: THE ZESTY COOLANT Known for its energizing aroma, lemon essential oil contains antibacterial and detoxifying properties making it ideal for cleansing the air, purifying the skin, and uplifting the senses.

How to use: Diffuse lemon essential oil in the living room or office during the daytime to beat fatigue and mental sluggishness. Dilute it in water and spritz it on your face or around your space to instantly refresh the environment. You can also add a few drops to a bucket of water for a refreshing bath or relaxing foot soak.

JASMINE ESSENTIAL OIL: THE SUMMER MOOD BOOSTER Jasmine essential oil cools the body and acts as a natural antidepressant. It’s perfect for those muggy, heavy days when energy feels low.

How to use: You can use jasmine essential oil for bath ; it can also be used for hair. Apply a few drops of the essential oil to your hair oil or shampoo for scalp and hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse. It helps cool the scalp, calm the nervous system, and infuses strands with a subtle summer scent. You can also add 2–3 drops of the essential oil to your pillowcase at night for restful, fragrant summer sleep.

ORANGE ESSENTIAL OIL: THE CHEERFUL REFRESHER Orange essential oil helps uplift mood, reduce stress, and cleanse the skin, thereby, making it a must-have for your summer routine.

How to use: Add a few drops to your bath water every morning to keep yourself fresh and energized every day. Diffuse orange oil during daytime hours to promote feelings of happiness and reduce heat-related anxiety.

LAVENDER ESSENTIAL OIL: THE CALMING CHILL PILL Aromatherapists swear by lavender essential oil for its cooling, calming, and skin-healing properties. It’s especially effective for sunburn, heat rashes, and summer insomnia.

How to use: Apply a drop or two on sun-exposed skin after a day out. It will reduce redness, heal inflammation, and cool the skin. Add a few drops to your bathwater or diffuser before bedtime to calm your body and mind, ensuring a peaceful summer night’s sleep.

TIPS ON HOW TO USE ESSENTIAL OILS SAFELY Always dilute with a carrier oil such as coconut oil, sweet almond oil or olive oil before applying to the skin. Avoid sun exposure after topical use of citrus oils. 3. Always do a patch test.

4. Store them in a cool place.