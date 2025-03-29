Get fit for the summer: 5 workouts that will get you ready for the heat
SummaryMake your workouts count while the weather still helps you. Here is the ultimate guide to five high-impact fitness routines that build resilience before summer kicks in
The three best months to workout given how the sun shines in India are probably February to April. It is the best time to prime the body for the summers, get stronger, gain some good weight with whole carbs and protein and fruits and vegetables, and also sweat it out with some solid higher intensity work. The body will thank you when it becomes tougher to workout in higher temperatures. Treat them as transition months between winter and the heat.
For those who set goals in December for the new year, this is the time to see how far you’ve come and how far you have to go. The best part about fitness is that the end goal keeps changing as the body keeps changing. Keeping that in mind, make the most of April with these five workouts that test you and get you ready for the heat.