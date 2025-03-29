Get fit for the summer: 5 workouts that will get you ready for the heat

30-minute isometric bodyweight only workout: Let’s not forget the power of strength holds. You can do this workout at home with the help of some chairs and other basic furniture. One great resource for this is fitness trainer Tom Merrick, who has more than a million subscribers on YouTube and puts out some quality content on Instagram as well and this is one of his best videos. Like many fitness videos, it was posted during the first Covid lockdown, and is quite simple in what it needs you to do.