Summer holiday ideas to keep your kids active and healthy

Summer holidays can be a tough time for most parents with them feeling at a loss on what to do when their kids go “I am bored!" Sure, there's a lot of children's content available for streaming on various platforms including YouTube, not to mention phone games, computer games and more. As a parent, it might seem tempting to give into these mediums, but it is important to keep your children physically active. Being physically active is essential for kids - not only does it strengthen their bones and keep their weight in check, it keeps them mentally stimulated too. If you are looking for ideas on how to keep your little ones active and healthy this season, this roundup should help.

STEP OUT AND PLAY

Get your kids to go out and play with the kids in your apartment or neighbourhood. “It’s an old school suggestion with zero sophistication but encouraging your kids to go out and play with your colony kids works wonders," says Abhilash Fernandes, a strength and conditioning coach and personal training specialist based in Bengaluru. Engaging in simple games like hopscotch, cricket and badminton can help build a sense of camaraderie among kids; it may even forge long-lasting friendships, he adds.

Playing video games indoors has kids sitting in one place for extended periods, which results in reduced mobility, points out Dr Sanjay Wazir, medical director (NCR)- neonatology and paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon. Along with getting kids to go outdoors and play, Wazir says, “During these months, you can make learning more engaging for your wards by conducting cool science experiments, organizing baking sessions, or playing memory games to teach them new skills. Besides being fun, these activities can also help strengthen the bonds you share with them."

A DOSE OF DANCE

Dance is a great way for kids to stay active and fit. If your child is interested in dance, enroll them into a summer dance workshop in the neighbourhood. Another – more personal – option would be for you to engage in dance sessions with your kids at least twice a week. Moving to fun tunes, learning new steps together, or even just following a tutorial can give your kids and you a great endorphin rush. “I always encourage kids to indulge in some form of movement practice be it dance, sports, calisthenics or similar activities. Movement shapes the brain, boosts physical and mental wellbeing, and has a nourishing effect on the nervous system of little kids. Movement exercises or dance create excitement, curiosity, and are a good challenge for their growing minds and bodies," says Sonia Soney, a Bengaluru-based movement artist and dance educator.

“My daughter loves to read and doing mathematical puzzles. She also likes to practice Bharatanatyam, which she is learning. As a parent, my priority is to make her vacation an enjoyable experience," says Kochi-based Meera Suresh, mother to a 11-year old.

STEP INTO A KID-FRIENDLY GYM

Kid-friendly gyms have become a popular option in Indian cities. Consider enrolling your kids in a gym suited to their needs for the duration of the summer. “These spaces have equipments that allow kids to do all those activities they'd normally do in a park: jump, throw, crawl, climb, run or hang," says Fernandes. Alternatively, explore various indoor play areas in your city. While nothing beats the outdoors, it would keep the kids active for a couple of hours, while buying you some me-time.

LEND A HAND WITH CHORES

Involve your kids in chores around the house… it can be something as simple as tidying up their rooms. To motivate them, you could create a reward system for doing different chores. The rewards can be anything from letting them choose what movie to watch that week to what the family eats for dinner. Involving children in simple tasks around the house like dusting or folding the laundry, can instill a sense of independence and responsibility in them.

“Kids today spend long hours away from home during the school months. What's missing in their education is the solid grounding that home routines provide. Summer holidays are a perfect opportunity to impart basic life skills, and train them in time management as per the schedules of their families and their own motivations," says Aditi Nayar Zacharias, museum director of the Kerala Museum in Kochi. Zacharias organises and conducts summer camps for kids at the museum’s premises every year.



Schedules must include board games, reading time, enacting stories and some calisthenics/dance activity, says Zacharias elaborating on what a good summer schedule should entail. “Parents and grandparents must guide the children in scheduling limited time for TV time or gaming. Time can be allocated to managing their items of clothing such as washing and folding them, for instance. Kitchens are great learning settings too. You can get your children to make easy coolers for the entire family. This will teach them about the labour and love that goes into preparing meals," she adds.

Bengaluru-based Shobha Philip, a mother of a seven-year-old says, “I try and make sure my daughter reads at least 20 pages everyday. We’ve been going to the park almost every evening. Sometimes, she visits the gym along with me and practices her gymnastics exercises." Philip and her daughter also spend time in bracelet making, drawing and painting – activities they both enjoy.

HEALTHY SUMMER DIET

Keeping your kids on their toes with activities is a great idea. But it is also important to pay attention to their diet and hydration during this season. Ensure that they eat a balanced diet consisting of complex carbohydrates, lean proteins and healthy fats like coconut oil, nuts and seeds. Ensure that your child takes a bottle of water with them when they head out to play. Stock healthy snacks like makhana, millet crackers and more. Replenish their bodily fluids with energising drinks like lime water, buttermilk and healthy helpings of water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelons.

DO'S AND DONT'S

Dr Sanjay Wazir lists down some essential things to keep in mind to ensure your child's wellbeing even as temperatures soar:

Children are more likely to avoid or ignore drinking water, which can cause dehydration and take a direct toll on their overall health. Ensure that your little one is drinking enough water. Improve their hydration with healthy fluids like coconut water, lemonade, and fruit juices too. Dress them in light clothes made from breathable fabric. Do not let them go outdoors in the scorching sun without applying sunscreen. Use doctor-prescribed sunscreens for maximum protection and to reduce the risk of allergic reactions. Avoid letting them go outside during peak heat hours between 12pm-3pm. Lastly, don’t overlook or ignore vital signs of heat exhaustion like fatigue, headache, cold sweat, dizziness, or nausea. Consult a doctor immediately for prompt diagnosis.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

