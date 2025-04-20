Summer holiday ideas to keep your kids active and healthy
SummaryDon't let your kids' refrain of being bored during the holidays leave you sleepless. Lounge's list of summer activities for kids – with some expert advice – will keep them active and you relieved
Summer holidays can be a tough time for most parents with them feeling at a loss on what to do when their kids go “I am bored!" Sure, there's a lot of children's content available for streaming on various platforms including YouTube, not to mention phone games, computer games and more. As a parent, it might seem tempting to give into these mediums, but it is important to keep your children physically active. Being physically active is essential for kids - not only does it strengthen their bones and keep their weight in check, it keeps them mentally stimulated too. If you are looking for ideas on how to keep your little ones active and healthy this season, this roundup should help.