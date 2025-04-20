Summer holiday ideas to keep your kids active and healthy

“Kids today spend long hours away from home during the school months. What's missing in their education is the solid grounding that home routines provide. Summer holidays are a perfect opportunity to impart basic life skills, and train them in time management as per the schedules of their families and their own motivations," says Aditi Nayar Zacharias, museum director of the Kerala Museum in Kochi. Zacharias organises and conducts summer camps for kids at the museum’s premises every year.

Schedules must include board games, reading time, enacting stories and some calisthenics/dance activity, says Zacharias elaborating on what a good summer schedule should entail. “Parents and grandparents must guide the children in scheduling limited time for TV time or gaming. Time can be allocated to managing their items of clothing such as washing and folding them, for instance. Kitchens are great learning settings too. You can get your children to make easy coolers for the entire family. This will teach them about the labour and love that goes into preparing meals," she adds.