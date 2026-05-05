How to workout and sleep better this summer

As the temperature soars past the 40 degrees Celsius mark, it’s near impossible to train or play sports outdoors. Doctors and fitness experts advise lighter workouts, a modified exercise regimen and indoor sessions during the peak summer months. Top triathlete, Pragnya Mohan, who has represented India at the Commonwealth Games, travels to Europe to train during summers as training in the Indian summer comes with the high risk of dehydration, dizziness, and fainting, she says.
Outdoor exercise is dependent on weather conditions, notes Dr Ajay Aggarwal, director and head of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Noida. “When we exercise, we generate internal heat, which our bodies shed by sweating and shunting the warm blood away from our cores and towards the skin. When the ambient temperatures rise, this process falters. Body heat builds up. Our hearts labour to send additional blood towards the skin. We glisten with sweat, and the same exercise that felt tolerable during cooler weather now drains us,” explains Dr Aggarwal.
Since everyone cannot go to Europe, the next best thing is to jump into the water and get your exercise fix. Swimming is a full body workout, says former Olympics swimmer and coach Nisha Millet. “You can constantly challenge yourself with swimming by changing the speed, distance or stroke and that keeps it interesting. You also burn plenty of calories and can get that coveted V-shaped back,” says Millet. Swimming is a low impact sport that doesn’t load your joints and lowers the risk of injury. Studies have shown that swimming also helps reduce hypertension and improves mental and cardiovascular health.
If you’re not a swimmer, consider moving workouts indoors or changing the timing of your sessions to early in the morning or late in the evening. If you can’t do either of these, it’s a good idea to reduce the training intensity, says Gagan Arora, celebrity coach and founder of Kosmic Fitness health studio in Delhi. “One can opt for shorter cardiovascular training sessions with interval training. If you want to continue training outdoors, consider scheduling them for the early morning,” Arora adds. Runners could also make good use of the pool and take to aqua running instead of plodding through the streets in inclement weather. Aqua running is extremely low impact and the buoyancy of water also makes it easier for overweight people to run without exposing them to the risk of impact injury.