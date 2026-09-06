Rethink your Sunday reset to avoid midweek slumps

Make Wednesday easier

Sharma says the biggest improvement to her week came when she stopped following her Sunday plan to the T. “Not every day has to be as structured as I planned it on Sunday. I can move a few things around, take it a bit easier mid-week, have a longer shower, or just give myself some time to do nothing,” she says. Now, she deliberately takes a rest day from exercise around the middle of the week, because that is when she knows the crash is most likely to arrive.