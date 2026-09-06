Rethink your Sunday reset to avoid midweek slumps

For most people, the Sunday reset is an essential part of their weekly routine. It is marked for catching up on lost sleep, meal prepping, and lining up work outfits, with ideally enough time left for a hair mask and a long shower. One goes to bed feeling organised, triumphant and ready to take on the week. Then Wednesday arrives and it all goes south.
For Mumbai-based marketing manager Avya Sharma, Sundays would come with dread about the week ahead. Over the last three months, she has tried to change that by creating a routine that helps her feel more prepared. She meditates as soon as she wakes up, spends about 20 to 30 minutes resetting her room and laying out work clothes, prepares snacks for the week and fits in a longer self-care routine.
“Monday morning usually goes pretty well because I’m starting fresh and I have a little checklist in my head that I can just start ticking off,” she says. By mid-week, however, something shifts. “I definitely notice a drop in energy, especially mentally.” This mid-week slump is familiar enough to all of us. But, if your carefully planned week is beginning to unravel midway, is it even worth all the effort on Sunday?
Saket Agarwal, co-founder of Bengaluru-based wellness platform Noww Club, highlights the gaps: “We treat the entire week as one thing that needs to be reset on Sunday. But recovery, planning and emotional regulation are three different systems, and need attention at different points.” He describes weekly planning as something usually created by “the calmest, most optimistic version of you on Sunday evening, and then handed to a more tired and reactive version of you to execute a few days later.” Anyone who has scheduled five workouts, home-cooked dinners and several early nights while feeling particularly motivated on a Sunday will recognise the problem.
NCR-based psychologist Rachna Khanna Singh says the Sunday reset can also become another extension of the productivity culture. Instead of allowing rest to be valuable on its own, we begin to feel that we have to earn it by finishing the planning, ticking off the self-care checklist and managing household chores. It means Sundays can be devoid of rest in its true sense.
Meal prep and sleep
Food is usually one of the first things to go awry when the week gets busy, which explains why Sunday meal prep sounds so sensible. The problem is when it turns into a chore. “Resetting has become a competitive sport,” says Delhi-based nutritionist and gut health expert, Gargi Sareen. “Three proteins, two grains, stacking containers, and colour-coded labels for them look impressive on Instagram, but it’s basically a second job you’ve assigned yourself on your day off.”
Instead, she says, spending ten minutes, twice a week is enough. Wash some greens, cook rice, millet or oats, and boil or marinate a protein. Instead of preparing complete meals, make a few things that can be assembled differently depending on the day. “A prepped component like cooked rajma, roasted veggies, or a marinated protein can turn into four completely different meals.” It also accounts for something Sunday planning rarely does: you may simply not want the Thursday lunch that you bookmarked.