Why it’s time to break the ‘supermom’ myth and embrace the ‘good enough’ mom

In 2015, Diksha Sethi returned to work just three months after having her son. It wasn’t out of choice. With both she and her husband working full-time, no family in the same city, and work-from-home not even a whisper of a possibility back then, she arranged for a nanny and jumped back in. Her body hadn’t healed. Her emotions were in free fall. And she was still figuring out how to be someone’s mother. “I was still dealing with postpartum depression and the guilt of leaving my baby," she says. “I remember keeping the CCTV app open on my phone all day just to make sure everything was okay at home."