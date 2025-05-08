Getting a surgery? This 6-step prep guide should help you

It's a scene that's very common that by the time surgery is recommended, most people are already navigating a fair amount: discomfort, uncertainty, the logistics of health insurance, medical opinions, and time off work.

What often gets missed or in the process is that the time before the procedure can significantly influence what happens after. In many cases, especially when the surgery is planned and not emergency-driven, the lead-up to it is an opportunity to prepare – not just by signing consent forms or completing paperwork, but in more active and useful ways that can improve recovery, lower complication risk, and make rehabilitation smoother. Here are some pointers that can be kept in mind for a smooth pre- and post-operative care.

#1 ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS EARLY One of the first things to understand is the recommendation itself. Patients often accept a surgical decision without fully understanding the rationale behind it. This is worth pausing for. Asking your doctor why the procedure is necessary now, what the alternatives are, and what success looks like in practical terms — not just medically, but in terms of daily activity and long-term function — can lead to better decision-making and peace of mind. A second opinion is not a sign of doubt, especially in orthopedic or musculoskeletal surgeries where approaches can differ based on the practitioner. It is a way to be better informed. Knowing the rationale and recovery expectations can help you make more informed choices.

#2 EXPLORE ‘PREHAB’ (REHAB BEFORE SURGERY) Rehabilitation is not just for after the operation. Known as ‘prehabilitation’ or ‘prehab,’ this involves targeted physical therapy before surgery to strengthen key muscle groups, reduce inflammation, and improve range of motion. For instance, patients preparing for ACL reconstruction may benefit from 4–6 weeks of focused prehab. The goal is to reduce swelling, regain full knee extension, and build strength, especially in the quadriceps. Studies show that patients who start stronger tend to recover more quickly and completely. This concept isn’t limited to sports injuries. Even for joint replacements or abdominal surgeries, gentle strength-building and mobility exercises can enhance surgical readiness and post-op outcomes.

#3 PREPARE LOGISTICALLY, NOT JUST PHYSICALLY It is not only physical readiness that matters. Planning for post-operative recovery is another overlooked part of the process. This includes practical things like checking insurance coverage not just for the surgery itself, but for physiotherapy sessions and any medical equipment prescribed afterward. At home, it is worth thinking about how your routine will be affected. Are the things you use daily easily accessible? Will you need help in the first few days? Will mobility be restricted, and if so, are modifications needed in your space to accommodate that? Many people focus heavily on the date of the surgery itself — booking time off work, preparing for the hospital stay — but underestimate the recovery phase. This is when support systems, small adjustments, and pre-arranged logistics really make a difference.

#4 UNDERSTAND THE RECOVERY BENCHMARKS Gone are the days when discharge meant recovery was 'done.' Post-surgical rehab now includes clearly defined performance metrics to guide a safe return to activity. For leg or joint surgeries, for example, clinicians often assess:

Limb Symmetry Index (LSI): Your operated leg should match at least 90% of the strength of the other leg.

Reactive Strength Index (RSI): A measure of how quickly your body absorbs and re-applies force — crucial for athletic movement.

Functional tests: These include timed hop tests, agility drills, and muscle control evaluations before you are cleared for sports or intense physical activity.

Meeting these benchmarks helps prevent re-injury and sets a higher standard for full recovery, not just the absence of pain.

#5 KNOW WHAT EACH PHASE OF RECOVERY LOOKS LIKE Surgical recovery happens in stages, and understanding them can prevent frustration:

Weeks 0–2: Focus on wound healing, swelling reduction, and gentle movement.

Weeks 2–6: Start rebuilding strength and balance, and begin walking more confidently.

Weeks 6–12: Gradual increase in physical load and activity-specific movement.

Months 3–6: Focus on full functional restoration and testing readiness for sports or demanding activities.

Being aware of these phases can help you set realistic expectations and avoid comparing your progress with others.

#6 STAY ENGAGED IN THE PROCESS Surgery is just one step. Your recovery depends largely on how engaged you are in the process. That means showing up for physiotherapy, asking questions when things don’t feel right, and celebrating small wins like walking unaided or regaining flexibility. Tracking progress through journal entries, fitness apps, or even video logs can help you see how far you have come, especially on days when recovery feels slow.

