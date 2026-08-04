Are sushi, sashimi and ceviche safe?

Lakhan Jethani, head chef and co-founder of Mumbai’s Mizu Izakaya, follows the internationally recognised multi-step food safety management system, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). “It starts with working with trusted suppliers who import fish from Japan or Norway. At Mizu, 150 kg of fish is flown in from Japan every week,” he says. “The second step is a surface temperature check. Fresh fish needs to be stored at less than 4°C, the fish will then measure less than 8°C. If it’s over, the fish is rejected.” Then comes the inspection of body markers. “We check the belly. The fish needs to be gutted, otherwise it could carry infections. We check if the fish looks fresh and smells fresh. It should not be over slimy, the eyes should look fresh, and the gills should be bright red in colour,” Jethani adds.