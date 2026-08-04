Are sushi, sashimi and ceviche safe?

In August 2022, I woke up with severe heartburn and a needle-like burning sensation in my upper abdomen. The previous night, I had eaten salmon sashimi at a South Mumbai restaurant. Unable to fall asleep for nights on end, I went from one general physician to another, and each of them pinned it down to stress, anxiety, and acid reflux. Until nearly three weeks later, a colonoscopy revealed bacteria had eaten into the lining of my small intestine, carving multiple ulcers, which led to internal bleeding. “Avoid raw fish, especially in the monsoon,” my gastroenterologist said. The procedure was followed by a six-month-long recovery process that involved a cocktail of medications and bland food.