Lounge
How this young mother became a bodybuilding champ
SummarySyed Asifa, 29, who is set to represent India at the 15th World Bodybuilding Physique Sports Championships, says more women should take up sports
Bodybuilding is not new in India, but women bodybuilders still manage to raise eyebrows and pique curiosity. A common question that’s lobbed at women bodybuilders is ‘why?’.
